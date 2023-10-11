$77k in items stolen from Red Cross 

The Bahamas Red Cross said it would struggle to assist citizens in the aftermath of a hurricane after $77,000 worth of equipment, including generators and other power equipment, was stolen from the organization’s head office on John F. Kennedy Drive in New Providence.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings, the incident was reported to police at 6 p.m. on Monday.

“Information is that several persons breached the northern fence to the establishment where they gained entry into several containers that contained Caterpillar generators, along with power equipment,” Skippings told members of the press yesterday at Police Headquarters on East Street.

“They stole those items which is estimated around $77,000. I want to make an appeal to members of the public that should anyone be found with those items in your possession, you can find yourself before court.

“I also want to say that receiving is also an offense, and so ignorance is no excuse to say you didn’t know that the items were stolen.”

Director General of The Bahamas Red Cross Alicia Pinder described the loss as “devastating”, and noted that the individuals responsible aren’t “petty thieves”.

“The extent of this loss really speaks to the core of what we do during this hurricane season,” said Pinder at the press conference.

“As an auxiliary of the government, we take this time especially, very seriously. A lot of those items is what we really need in order to be prepared.”

She said the items are very much need so the Red Cross can respond adequately in the event of a disaster.

“The Bahamas on the whole is benefited better when we are equipped and able to respond,” she said.

“This type of loss really speaks to the nature of people that through selfish measures, I would think, would prevent the support of thousands of Bahamians in the event of a disaster.

“We are so very grateful to the timely response that the Royal Bahamas Police Force provided us yesterday and all of the continued support, as well as the help of the public, to get our equipment back.

“We really need these items. Coming out of a pandemic, and we say it a lot, we’re not as strong as we actually would like to be, but there were some items that we held dear to our response and these items were taken.

“We really need the help of the public in getting these items returned. We assist thousands of Bahamians. Every time there’s an event, as well as normally. The loss to us is really great. We really, really need your help in getting them returned.”

Pinder made a direct appeal to the individuals responsible, telling them they can return the items anonymously if need be.

“I do know that the motives behind may not have been well thought out,” she said.

“You probably are just self seeking and in need of financial gain whether necessary or unnecessary. I will advise you that technology may not be on your side and the ability to gain cash from these items probably won’t be as easy as you think.

“I would appeal to you to find a safe place, a safe person, and have the items returned. These are very, very valuable and important to us.

“We realize that the individuals involved are not petty thieves. These aren’t people without talents and ability to earn income of their own. So this instant gratification, in the long run, it will not help the individuals nor The Bahamas at large.

“So kindly return these items and just do it from the goodness of your heart. You made a mistake and you can rectify that by returning items kindly.”

Skippings urged anybody with information on the stolen goods to come forward, stating that members of the public have a moral duty.

“The Bahamas Red Cross is an association, a nonprofit association, that seeks to assist Bahamians throughout the length and breadth of this country whenever a disaster hits our country,” she said.

“We’re very, very concerned. We have launched an investigation. It’s going to be ongoing, and so members of the public, if you saw something, or you heard something, you have a moral responsibility to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force, in particular the Criminal Investigations Department, and provide us with any information you may have as relates to who the suspects are in this particular incident.”