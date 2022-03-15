84-year-old woman was murdered

An 84-year-old woman who was found dead in her home two weeks ago was strangled to death, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

Fernander said the victim’s son is in custody assisting police with the investigation.

The matter was initially classified as a sudden death he said.

“About two weeks ago, an 84-year-old lady was pronounced dead. It came in as a sudden death from the eastern area,” he said during a press conference at police headquarters.

“A relative called in and said they met the loved one on the floor, alone in the house.

“At that time, no visible injuries were seen.

“But based on information from our pathologist, they discovered that the lady died from strangulation.”

There were five murders over the weekend.

Fernander said police believe the matters were likely the result of a gang war over drug turf.

There have been 28 murders so far this year, compared to 27 this time last year.

Fernander said there were 12 murders in January, four in February and 12 so far in March.

“We see what I call the senior criminals and they are recruiting these young men who are left alone,” he said.

“That is why we continue to ask parents to please try to talk to your kids, especially the young men, to move them away from the life of crime. You find that the senior criminals, who are out there, they are not committing crimes. They use the young men.

“They are putting a gun in their hands and giving them instructions to carry out these criminal acts…If you, as family members, are with them, then you also become targets and, if they can’t get the target, they will target you, the family.”