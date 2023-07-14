A call for action to fight sex crimes

Decrying the significant increase in rape cases, primarily on New Providence, this year, the Bahamas Crisis Centre yesterday appealed to policymakers to “do what needs to be done to ensure the accountability of sex offenders”.

The call came after recent sex crimes were reported, including two separate cases of sexual assault of elderly women.

“The Bahamas Crisis Centre reiterates its call for action, and the need for swift action by the judicial system to address these types of assaults and to ensure the safety of our people,” read the statement, signed by Crisis Centre Director and longtime advocate Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson.

“Why do we have to wait five and six years or more for these matters to be resolved? Enough is enough.”

Last month, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe reported that while overall crime was down 30 percent in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, rape reports were up.

On New Providence, such reports were up by 64 percent. Rape reports fell on Grand Bahama by 56 percent. Such reports fell in the rest of the Family Islands by 33 percent. But the increase on New Providence drove an overall increase in rape.

“How many more of us will be violated?” asked the Crisis Centre.

“When are we going to do our due diligence as a nation? How many more will fall prey to sexual predators?

“The Crisis Centre condemns the animalistic behavior of the men who raped two elderly women in their homes over the last two weeks, and the behavior of the perpetrator who raped the 17-year-old after offering her a ride in the rain.

“She has been faced with criticism by many in the public domain for accepting the ride. It seems we are more outraged by the behavior of the victim than that of the perpetrator. Why does it seem to be easier for the many in the Bahamian public to show little concern for the victims of sexual assault?

“We have two elderly women brutally beaten and raped in their homes; their homes invaded by a man who was already known for sexual assault crimes, and who was out on bail for those reported charges.”

Police have identified separate suspects in relation to those two matters.

Earlier this week, police reported that they arrested a 50-year-old man believed to be responsible for burglarizing a Centreville home and sexually assaulting an 82-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to reports received by police, the woman was asleep in her home off Wulff Road when she was awoken and assaulted by the man.

Police said the suspect, who has been in custody several times in relation to similar offenses, was arrested around 1 p.m. in Mt. Tabor Estates.

While speaking out against bail grants for individuals who allegedly committed more crimes while on bail after being charged with other crimes, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander last month pleaded with the “system” to “get it right”.

His renewed appeal came after a 19-year-old Warren Street resident, who is on bail accused of sexual assault, was arrested in connection with two recent sexual assaults, including an attack on an 83-year-old woman.

“We continue to say that the culprits continue like a revolving door,” Fernander said. “I’m pleading for the system, we need to get it right, because it’s the same revolving door.”

Yesterday, the Crisis Centre said, “Bahamian statistics are frightening as reflected in the recent police reports of a 64 percent increase in reported sexual offenses for the year. It seems that there [are] almost daily reports in the media of some incident of sexual violation of women and children.”

It said, “[For] far too long, perpetrators have been allowed to rape women and children, boys and girls, and now elderly persons with impunity and without consequences. We are good at talking the talk, but it’s now time to walk the talk. It is long overdue that we put in place a properly resourced Sexual Offences Court [and] strengthen the capacity of the Police Forensic Unit to analyze rape kits.

“Historically, the Bahamas Crisis Centre, thanks to the generosity of the Lyford Cay Foundation, [was] able to donate the first rape kits to the police in the ‘90s. Why is it that we still have to send these kits to the United States to be analyzed?”

During the Opening of the Legal Year in January, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder said “efforts to establish a standalone sexual offenses court also continue”.

He said, “It is hoped this could be realized during the course of this legal year.”

Speaking of some of the challenges faced by the judicial system, Sir Ian noted “the difficulties in procuring scientific reports for outstanding DNA analysis, pathology and forensics”.

The Bahamas Crisis Centre said it “stands ready to continue the work to raise awareness on these issues and provide services for survivors, but more than platitudes and promises are needed. We need action.”

Police have repeatedly warned residents to take precautions.

“Police wish to inform members of the public that there has been an increase in sexual assaults in southwestern New Providence, particularly in the Bacardi Road area,” police said several weeks ago.

In an effort to reduce the risk of becoming a victim, police warned residents not to jog or walk alone. Police said delivery drivers should not make their deliveries in isolation and warned homeowners who live alone to secure their homes.

Police said people should adopt a buddy system when walking or jogging; and close their windows, and lock their doors and gates before going to bed.