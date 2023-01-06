A culinary extravaganza

World-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and notable television personalities have been tapped for the inaugural Atlantis Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF). ‘

The March 15-19 festival will showcase Alex Guarnaschelli, chef, author, TV host, and executive chef at New York City’s Butter; JJ Johnson, award-winning chef, TV personality and author; Aarón Sánchez, award-winning chef, TV personality, author, philanthropist and owner of Johnny Sanchez in New Orleans; Alon Shaya, Israeli-American chef, TV personality, author and chef-partner at Pomegranate Hospitality; Michael White, award-winning chef, restauranteur, author and TV personality; and Andrew Zimmern, chef, restauranteur, TV and radio personality, director, producer, food critic and author; and Tony Abou-Ganim, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneering and leading bar professionals in the world.

Grammy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated rapper Wyclef Jean will perform at Jerk Jam on March 18.

Wyclef Jean.

And Duff Goldman and DJ Kim Lee from Netflix’s “Bling Empire” host the festival’s closing night Sugar & Spice after party at The Cove pool.

After Atlantis’ successful Taste of Paradise Food & Wine Festival, the newly named NPIWFF will be expanded to include local and regional chefs and restaurants, music performances, exclusive dinners, beachside parties, culinary demos and family-friendly activities hosted throughout the resort.

Festival attendees will spend five days in culinary bliss at the festival, which is set to unfold in venues throughout the Atlantis resort with unique culinary experiences ranging from walk-around tastings and cooking demos to family-friendly events, chef meet-and-greets, multi-course dining experiences and more. Culinary event programming includes:

Taste of Paradise: The festival’s key tasting event with JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, Andrew Zimmern and other celebrity chefs.

Celebrity Chef Wine Lunches and Dinners: Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarón Sánchez, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern will each host a memorable in-restaurant dining experience featuring their recipes paired with signature wines.

Ice Cream Social: A family-friendly, sweets-filled afternoon with Duff Goldman and the resort’s resident pastry and dessert chefs.

Jerk Jam: A signature event celebrating jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and JJ Johnson with a special performance by Wyclef Jean.

Sparkles At Sunset: An elegant Champagne tasting in the famous Bridge Suite of The Royal Tower.

Sugar & Spice: A late-night event at The Cove Pool hosted by pastry chef Duff Goldman with over-the-top desserts and music from DJ Kim Lee (from Netflix’s “Bling Empire”).

Tacos and Cocktails: A taco and tequila fiesta with Aarón Sánchez and festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.

In addition to bringing internationally acclaimed chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists to The Bahamas for the highly anticipated five-day festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is the only destination in the Caribbean with three Michelin-rated chefs – boosting The Bahamas as the ultimate culinary destination in the region.

Andrew Zimmern.

While participating in events with visiting celebrity chefs, there is opportunity for guests to enjoy the island’s long-standing dining favorites, including Sip Sip, McKenzie’s Conch Shack, Bimini Road, Sun & Ice gelato and ice cream by Bahamian chef Wayne Moncur, locally produced beers, and Paradise Rum, Atlantis’ signature rum produced by John Watling’s Nassau distillery. Guests will also experience the highly anticipated new restaurants and bars opening at the resort, including Paranza from Michelin-starred chef Michael White, Café Martinique helmed by globally acclaimed chef Adrian Delcourt and The Dilly Club, the new offshoot of locally loved Bon Vivants Bar & Café.

NPIWFF will highlight The Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub while generating awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

The complete line-up of festival events, live entertainment and appearances can be found online at npiwff.org or atlantisbahamas.com. Tickets are available for purchase now. Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details.

Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at at npiwff.org.



ALL EVENTS

Wednesday, March 15

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Wine Down Wednesday (A sunset affair with pours of fine wines and passed Bahamian bites.)

Thursday, March 16

12 p.m. Master Class with Michael White at FISH (Learn expert-level pasta-making techniques.)

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Sparkles At Sunset at the Bridge Suite (Enjoy an exquisite tasting journey through iconic pours of Champagne varietals, paired with savory and sweet bites.)

7 p.m.- 9 p.m. – Wine Dinner with Andrew Zimmern at Casa D’Angelo (This mastermind creates a multi-course menu you’ll never forget.)

Friday, March 17

12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Master Class with Alon Shaya at FISH (A hands-on master class that will highlight the flavors and spices of Middle Eastern food.)

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The Royal Deck – A Taste of Paradise with Andrew Zimmern and JJ Johnson (Sample boldly flavored beachside bites from dozens of local and visiting chefs while sipping on sumptuous wines and refreshing cocktails.)

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Wine dinner with Aarón Sánchez at Casa D’Angelo (Promises to be a celebration of Latin cuisine and culture through a curated multi-course experience with beverage pairings.)

9 p.m. – 12 midnight – Tacos & Tequila at The Cove Pool (Sample every type of taco under the sun – from authentic barbacoa to veggie-forward favorites; Festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim will offer a signature tequila cocktail accenting the wide variety of flavors the night has to offer.)

Saturday, March 18

12 noon – 2 p.m – Wine & Lunch with Alex Guarnaschelli at Casa D’Angelo (An intimate, Italian-inspired lunch with free-flowing pours and gourmet dishes.)

12 noon – 1 p.m. – JJ Johnson Culinary Demo in the Atlantis Theater (Chef JJ Johnson prepares a few of his most delicious dishes.)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Andrew Zimmern Culinary Demo in the Atlantis Theater (Indulge your palate with masterfully prepared dishes in this delightful live demonstration.)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Cake & Ice Cream Social with Duff Goldman at The Royal Overlook (Wind your way through sweets and treats prepared by Duff and Atlantis’ resident pastry and dessert chefs – including a make-your-own sundae bar.)

3 p.m – 4 p.m. – Aarón Sánchez Culinary Demo in the Atlantis Theater (Aarón Sánchez prepares a few of his most delicious dishes.)

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Alex Guarnaschelli Culinary Demo in the Atlantis Theater (Alex Guarnaschelli prepares inspired dishes that are sure to be pleasing to the palate.)

7 p.m. – Jerk Jam with JJ Johnson & Alex Guarnaschelli, featuring Wyclef Jean at The Royal Deck (Flame and flavors will come alive at this beachside party with live cooking demos, music and entertainment, and handcrafted cocktails.)

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – Sugar & Spice at The Cove Pool (A late-night, dessert-flowing soiree hosted by Duff Goldman and celebrity DJ Kim Lee from the hit TV series “Bling Empire”)

Sunday, March 19

12:30 – 3 p.m. – Sweet & Savory Brunch with Duff Goldman at Posiedon’s Table (World-class chefs create a menu filled with their all-time favorite brunch items, plus signature cocktails)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Best of The Bahamas Culinary Demo in the Atlantis Theater (A live culinary experience)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at The Royal Overlook – Pizza ‘N Paradise with Michael White (An interactive pizza-making demo during which White will share tips and tricks to mastering the art of pizza, while you enjoy delicious food and drink from start to finish)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Duff Goldman Culinary Demo in the Atlantis Theater (Chef Duff Goldman prepares delicious)