A.F. Adderley student stabbed on campus

Glenys Hanna-Martin,

A male student at A.F. Adderley Junior High School was stabbed on the school’s campus yesterday, police said.

Two other male students were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation, according to police.

While addressing the stabbing in Parliament, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said police intelligence indicated that the incident was gang-related.

“Certainly, the commissioner and deputy commissioner and I stand ready to put police into the schools and obviate the debate we used to have about whether police should be in the school,” he said.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said the injuries to the victim are not life-threatening.

“It is very disappointing what we are seeing in some of the schools,” she said when reached for comment.

“It appears that situations originating outside of the campus are manifesting on campus and in groups in public areas after school hours. I am hearing that social media postings are contributing to these tensions and, in some instances, alleged affiliations within the community.

“There will be no tolerance of violence on school campuses.”

Hanna-Martin said she has met with Ministry of Education officials and members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to gain a clearer understanding of incidents.

She said officials hope to put in place proactive measures to avoid such incidents.

Hanna-Martin said such measures are already in the process of being implemented.

“Parents play a pivotal role and must be extremely vigilant to detect any factors that may impact safety on the school campus,” she said.

“The pandemic and the prolonged absence from schools has taken a toll on our young people. We will not surrender their futures.”

