A good run in media; A good run in politics

In 1975, when Mike Smith, the then-news editor at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB), went to speak at Career’s Day at Queen’s College (QC) in Nassau, everyone kept asking him if he met “Radio”.

Radio, it turned out, was a young man from Grand Bahama by the name of Obie Wilchcombe.

“Apparently, Obie used to be going around pretending that he was on the radio in QC,” said Smith yesterday, as he reflected on his first encounter with Wilchcombe and the time Wilchcombe spent at the BCB.

“So, I stopped to talk to him and he was really interested in broadcasting, and so I told him come by ZNS the next day and I’ll see what I can do for him.”

Smith spoke with Reg Smith, who was at the time station manager in Freeport and had been looking to hire someone.

“And I suggested that he take on Obie, and it all started from there,” Smith said.

According to a biography sent out yesterday by Bahamas Information Services on the late minister, Wilchcombe at 16 became the youngest person to be employed as a reporter at ZNS.

“At that time, he was real eager,” Smith recalled. “He was a real eager beaver.”

Smith, who is 10 years older than Wilchcombe was, didn’t initially work much with him.

But he said Wilchcombe was “very painstakingly accurate; he wanted to make sure he didn’t make mistakes; he was a good reader; he was a good speaker and he just developed from there over time”.

Wilchcombe was promoted in 1985 to deputy director of news and in 1987 he was appointed news director.

In 1990, he was promoted to assistant general manager.

Wilchcombe, who during his tenure with ZNS was assigned to cover then-Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, eventually became a politician himself, and at the time of his unexpected death on Monday, was the minister of social services, information and broadcasting in the cabinet of Prime Minister Philip Davis.

“I believe his political training or his experience in politics was a result of his many assignments that he had with Sir Lynden,” said Wendall Jones, the current Bahamas ambassador to the United States, and a veteran broadcaster who worked with Wilchcombe at ZNS in the 1970s.

“He traveled throughout the Caribbean and other parts of the world with Sir Lynden and he became a mentee of Sir Lynden, and had a very close relationship with the political directorate at the time.”

Jones said Wilchcombe was a man of tremendous intellect and a quick learner.

“He knew what was required of him, not only in journalism, but he had his ear to the ground and he had the political acumen to become what he really achieved, a minister of the government, a member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini,” he said.

Jones said ZNS was very selective in who covered the prime minister.

In time, Wilchcombe transitioned into politics.

Wilchcombe, who served as minister of tourism under two non-consecutive terms of Perry Christie (2002-2007 and 2012-2017), had only recently become the information and broadcast minister when Prime Minister Davis announced a Cabinet reshuffle.

Wilchcombe’s death stunned many, including his former media colleagues who knew him well before his career change to politics.

“I watched his development, and I think it was Fred Mitchell (former journalist and current foreign minister) who got him transferred from Freeport to Nassau because Fred was news director around that time, but I worked with Obie in terms of tutoring him and I was impressed by him,” Smith said.

“Time meant nothing to him … and he was someone who was relentless. If he felt that the people who he supervised later on that they didn’t do it right, he would make them do it over and over again. He was a perfectionist.”

Smith, who in politics was on a different side of the aisle from Wilchcombe, has been left deeply saddened by his passing.

So, too, were Jones and Carlton Smith, CEO of the Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA), who also worked with Wilchcombe at ZNS.

Jones recalled, “Obie was very ambitious and very intelligent and it came across in his youthful days when he was recruited as a reporter for Grand Bahama.

“He remained in Grand Bahama at what was then called the Northern Service for a long time before coming to Nassau. So he was really the lead reporter for ZNS in Grand Bahama, but because of his ability, he was asked to come to Nassau where he, of course, excelled as a journalist.”

Later, Wilchcombe studied at the University of the West Indies, as did Jones.

“Of course, his interest was always in politics and he was a favored reporter of the politicians. He must have been a Progressive Liberal Party supporter all those years even though we weren’t able to tell in the early days, but he got very close to Sir Lynden Pindling – that is after I left ZNS in 1978 – and he just grew as a journalist,” Jones said.

“Mike Smith was the first anchor for television news and he was succeeded by Obie, who did a remarkable job because he was a reporter who had tremendous class and style. There’s no doubt about that.

“All through his youthful days as a journalist and a politician, he carried himself extremely well and was very articulate, and I think Obie is a tremendous loss.”

After the 1992 election when Hubert Ingraham led the Free National Movement to victory, Wilchcombe left ZNS and became a talk show host.

In 1999, he began hosting the radio show “The Bahamas Today” on More 94FM.

A year later, he was sentenced to a four-day imprisonment for failing to reveal the location of where he received a suicide note – which he read live on-air – that was alleged to have been written by convicted murderer John Higgs Jr.

Wilchcombe once said he believed his imprisonment would be “a small price to pay” to bring about much-needed change and protection to the journalistic society of The Bahamas.

It was a milestone moment in his media career.



A good run

Jones noted yesterday that because Wilchcombe started so young, he had a good run in journalism and he had a good run in politics.

“He really came from a cub reporter in ZNS straight to management and that took from 1975 to 1992, so that was a good run; and then, of course, he was involved in politics as a senator, member of Parliament, minister, from the mid 90s, shortly after 1992, to the time of his death. So, half of his career was in journalism and half in politics, and he became a consummate politician; and we can’t underplay his contribution to the political development of The Bahamas because Obie was there during the very tough times of the PLP. He was chairman of the party at one stage. He worked Grand Bahama like no one else,” said Jones, noting, too, that during Wilchcombe’s time as tourism minister, he made a tremendous impact in tourism in The Bahamas and in the region.

Carlton Smith got to know Wilchcombe during his early run in broadcasting. The two met in 1979. Wilchcombe was with BCB and Smith was with The Tribune.

Smith moved to Freeport in 1980 after Wilchcombe invited him to come to Grand Bahama and work at the corporation.

Wilchcombe was news reporter and Al Dillette was the news editor. Dillette was most recently consul general in Toronto, Canada, where he died in June.

“It was a closely knit team,” Calrton Smith recalled yesterday.

“Obie and I did almost everything together. We hung out together. We played sports together. We worked together. We were just that close. He was the boss. We knew that. We respected that, but we were friends. We were friends and colleagues who understood the difference between the professional and the social.

“Obie and I were like brothers. … Those days were some good days.”

The last time he saw his friend was at the funeral of Richie Adderley in Grand Bahama on Saturday where Wilchcombe made an extemporaneous tribute to Adderley.

Smith said after he came from communion and passed Wilchcombe who was sitting in the front row, the two of them embraced for a long while, not knowing that was the last time they would do so.

“He was in good spirits and he looked well on Saturday,” Smith said.

On Sunday, Wilchcombe’s last day alive, he spoke to the career and life of Nathalee Martinborough, the veteran ZNS journalist who died late last week.

On that same day, Wilchcombe, who could not have known he was in his final hours, also expressed sadness over the recent death of Clara Taylor-Bell, the wife of his colleague minister, Keith Bell, and the recent deaths of sporting icon Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson and his wife, Dawn.