A growing pile

The prime minister’s recent travel to Bermuda with a Gussie Mae-sized delegation on the public dime has grown into an incredibly suspicious and sordid affair.

During that visit, Davis addressed a gathering of Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party, promoting the connections between that PLP, and the one he leads.

To our knowledge, no public announcement was made that the prime minister was out of town.

We learned of it on Thursday when a Nassau Guardian reporter stumbled on a story in Bermuda’s Royal Gazette, then went on the Facebook page of Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party and replayed the political event, and watched our prime minister fist pumping and shouting, “PLP!”

We then started asking questions.

We wanted to know who paid for this political trip.

On Friday, during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Communications Director Latrae Rahming, who was responding to a question from The Nassau Guardian, said, “Insofar as the Bermuda trip, that cost was covered by the Progressive Liberal Party and all questions pertaining to that trip can be deferred to the organization.”

We found it curious that as controversy built and questions were raised over the last few days on this matter, the PLP did not move quickly to release evidence that the party did indeed pay for the trip.

Then last night, the PLP poured gasoline onto a small camp fire, turning it potentially into a raging forest fire.

The party finally released a statement, saying it has reimbursed the Public Treasury for the Bermuda flight.

Davis and a delegation of PLP and government officials went to Bermuda last Wednesday and returned Thursday.

The receipt from OPM the PLP released is dated October 21, the day after the prime minister and his delegation came back.

The PLP said it will share any additional documents regarding reconciliation of costs.

“The Progressive Liberal Party wishes to make public the payment from the party for the leader’s recent one-night trip to Bermuda,” the PLP said.

“The Progressive Liberal Party will continue to share records of the reconciliation of any additional associated costs and payments.”

The check, drawn from a FirstCaribbean International Bank account, was in the amount of $24,750.

The remitter was named as the Progressive Liberal Party.

The receipt was from the Office of the Prime Minister.

It said, “Received from: Progressive Liberal Party (Jerome Fitzgerald) Twenty-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars … being reimbursement of fund for plane chartered to Hamilton, Bermuda, during the period 19th-20th October, 2022.”

Fitzgerald, a former minister of education and member of Parliament for Marathon, is the senior policy advisor and head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister.

This matter of the reimbursement was unusual and raises more questions than it answers.

If the PLP is repaying money to the Treasury, why wasn’t it paid directly to the Treasury, and what’s the relevance of Fitzgerald’s name on the receipt given that he is a senior policy advisor?

If there was a contract arrangement with Western Air for the charter flight for the political trip, why was OPM engaged at all to fund the trip?

Had the reimbursement already taken place when Latrae Rahming told us on Friday the PLP paid for the trip or was that handled after?

Was there always an intention that OPM would pay upfront and then be reimbursed?

What are the legal protocols for allowing a government to fund upfront a political operation and be reimbursed by a political party?

Did OPM also pay for other aspects of this trip, including hotel stay, per diem, etc.?

If so, has the PLP also reimbursed the government for those aspects of the trip?

What was the total cost of the trip?

Was the money to reimburse the full cost of the flight?

Do we want our government funding political events and awaiting reimbursement?

Is this reimbursement mainly to address questions we had been asking?

If this was all planned, under what protocols in the government was this approved? Was this approved at Cabinet?

Were all parties concerned with government financial operations, i.e. the financial secretary and the treasurer, aware that once the prime minister and his colleagues agreed to take this political trip, the PLP will pay the government back after their return?

The fact that they presented a PLP check to pay for this calls into question a statement made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell that this was an “official trip”.

If this was an official trip, why is the party reimbursing the government at all?

Is this a new way of doing things for the Davis administration?

Have they done anything like this before?

The prime minister, who is the minister finance, owes the public a full reporting on this matter with supporting documents, inclusive of Cabinet approval, if any, and information that supports that there was advanced knowledge on the treasurer’s part that the PLP would reimburse the costs.

He should also inform us under what fiscal regulations this kind of authorization could be made.

It is simply inappropriate to mix the business of state with the business of political parties.

It is inappropriate for taxpayer money to be used for political trips with people traveling in their capacity as officials and representatives of political parties.

This appears to be new and uneasy ground.

This is also an important matter of trust.

The people will rightfully not feel they can trust their government if this kind of thing is happening.

Davis and the PLP promised transparency. They need to fully deliver the details on this matter.

Other issues

There have been other questions and contradictions around the Bermuda visit.

Latrae Rahming also confirmed an online report that the Western Air plane aboard which the delegation traveled had been “grounded”.

Western Air, however, no doubt concerned about safeguarding its reputation, and understandably so, released a statement to The Nassau Guardian on Monday advising that at no time was the flight grounded.

It said, “At no point was any passenger, crew member, or the aircraft itself, detained, denied entry, stopped, searched, prevented from flying or grounded upon entry. All passengers arrived, cleared as normal and appeared to be greeted very well. Any inaccurate implications and/or statements stating the opposite, are simply false.”

But Rahming doubled down yesterday, maintaining the position that “the flight could not take off unless it received the proper radio system required for flying”.

He pointed to The Guardian article yesterday, which said for a period of approximately 20 minutes, en route to Bermuda, the crew encountered a remote zone of weak radio signal.

“It was requested that upon the return flight to The Bahamas, the crew retrieve a Satcom to contact control centers in the event of incurring another remote zone where radio signal is weak,” Western Air said.

Rahming said, “This was not designed to be controversial or to be a hit at the reputation of Western Air. Technical issues are particularly typical for airlines where they have to resolve something before being allowed to take off.”

Rahming can now add to his list of achievements “aviation expert”.

Incidentally, Mitchell had already informed, “There was no incident of any kind regarding this flight either on arrival or exit regarding the prime minister or his party.”

Talk about mixed messages.

Mitchell, in a separate statement, also lashed out at the Free National Movement for raising repeated questions surrounding government travel, saying it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

He said the opposition party’s “preoccupation” with travel on this country’s business is “puerile, idiotic, silly and petty”.

Even if that is the case, there is a growing perception of abuse of the taxpayers’ purse in respect of travel.

The Davis administration budgeted an additional $4.1 million in travel expenses for this fiscal year.

In total, the government budgeted $14.8 million on travel and subsistence compared to $10.6 million budgeted for 2021/2022.

This is also more than pre-pandemic years.

While the government criticizes the FNM’s “preoccupation” with its travel, it should also seek to avoid the perception that the Davis administration is concerned with joy-riding and pleasure-seeking at the people’s expense.

Pictures of large delegations do nothing to reverse that perception.

“Gone again!” is a term quickly taking hold.

While government officials must engage in travel for all sorts of reasons, including to attract investment, and to be “at the table” when important decisions are being made internationally that will directly impact The Bahamas, it would do well to be transparent on its travels, and to restrict delegations to individuals whose presence is absolutely needed on these trips.

It appears that far too many hangers-on are also being included in these delegations.

The public is taking note.

Sand pile effect

We’ve all heard the term “death by a thousand cuts”, whereby a lot of small, barely significant occurrences take place.

In and of themselves, they do not add up to much, but together they lead to demise or catastrophic outcomes.

This also brings to mind “the sand pile effect”.

Joshua Cooper Ramo, a strategic thinker and author of “The Age of the Unthinkable: Why the New World Disorder Constantly Surprises Us and What We can Do About It”, discusses how small, irrelevant occurrences can undo complex economic and political systems.

Grains of sand piled on create a seemingly insignificant pile, but then that one additional grain can lead to an avalanche or dramatic, consequential event, which seems to come out of nowhere.

It’s like that for governments which can take for granted the impact those individual grains can have, choosing to exist in a bubble, unable to critique their own actions, assuming that the good they think they are doing is translating to those who ultimately decide political fates.

In recent weeks, the Davis administration has piled a few grains on its growing pile.

It keeps coming closer to an avalanche.