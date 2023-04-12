A hate crime bill is long overdue

A hate crime is a criminal offense committed against an individual or group that is motivated by prejudice or bias based on the victim’s perceived or actual race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. Hate crimes can take many forms, including physical assault, verbal abuse, vandalism, and harassment. Hate crimes are a violation of human rights and can undermine social cohesion, trust, and respect for diversity. They are particularly damaging in societies that are already divided along lines of race, ethnicity, religion, or other factors. In The Bahamas, hate crimes are prevalent, yet we do not seem to acknowledge this as a society. As a result, we do not have targeted legislation for hate crimes. There have been several reports of incidents of hate crimes in our country, particularly against individuals who identify as LGBTQIA+. As a nation, we seem to have accepted hateful thoughts or actions towards groups or individuals we do not like. In this segment, we will discuss the need to prosecute individuals who act in this manner.

No accountability for hate crimes

There is limited data available on hate crime statistics in The Bahamas. The country does not currently have a system for tracking hate crimes separately from other types of crimes. As a result, it is difficult to determine the exact number of hate crimes that occur in The Bahamas each year. However, there have been reports of incidents of hate crimes in the country, particularly against individuals who identify as LGBTQIA+. In 2019, for example, there were several incidents of violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including physical assault and harassment. There have also been reports of discrimination against individuals based on their race, religion, and nationality. Despite the lack of comprehensive data on hate crimes in The Bahamas, the government has taken steps to address discrimination and promote tolerance. The government has launched public education campaigns and established programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and preventing hate crimes. It is important for our government to continue to work towards creating a safe and inclusive society where all individuals are protected from discrimination and hate crimes, and where incidents of hate are tracked and addressed.

Why we need a hate crime bill

Overall, hate crime legislation is an important tool in protecting vulnerable groups, promoting social cohesion, recognizing the harm caused by hate crimes, promoting accountability, and upholding human rights. Hate crime legislation is important for several reasons:

1. Protecting vulnerable groups: Hate crimes are motivated by prejudice and bias towards a particular group of people, such as their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. These crimes are not only directed at individuals, but also at entire communities. Hate crime legislation can help protect vulnerable groups from being targeted and victimized.

2. Sending a clear message: By criminalizing hate crimes, governments can send a clear message that acts of hatred and intolerance will not be tolerated. This can deter potential perpetrators from committing hate crimes and can promote social cohesion.

3. Recognizing the harm caused by hate crimes: Hate crimes can cause significant harm to individuals and communities beyond the harm caused by the underlying offense. They can create fear, anxiety, and trauma, and can cause social and economic damage. Hate crime legislation recognizes the unique harm caused by these offenses and can provide victims with a sense of justice and validation.

4. Promoting accountability: Hate crime legislation can help ensure that perpetrators of hate crimes are held accountable for their actions. This can provide a sense of justice to victims and can also help prevent future incidents of hate.

5. Upholding human rights: Hate crime legislation is an important tool in upholding human rights and ensuring that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect. It sends a message that discrimination and intolerance have no place in a democratic and inclusive society.

Efforts in The Bahamas to combat hate crimes

Hate crime laws in The Bahamas are covered under the country’s Criminal Code. The Bahamas does not have specific legislation that targets hate crimes, but there are several provisions within the Criminal Code that can be used to prosecute hate crimes. Section 315 of the Criminal Code addresses the offense of “incitement to racial hatred” and provides for imprisonment of up to two years for anyone who “willfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group.” This provision covers crimes motivated by race or ethnicity.

Similarly, Section 315A of the Criminal Code prohibits the use of threatening, abusive, or insulting language or behavior with the intent to stir up racial hatred. This offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years. In addition, the Criminal Code includes provisions related to offenses motivated by religion or sexual orientation. For example, Section 52 of the Sexual Offences Act prohibits any act that is “prejudicial to good order or is likely to provoke or encourage the commission of an offense” and is intended to insult or offend the religious beliefs of any person. The penalty for this offense is imprisonment for up to two years.

It is important to note that while The Bahamas does not have specific hate crime legislation, the country is committed to combating discrimination and promoting tolerance. The government has established a few programs and initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and preventing hate crimes. Some of these programs and initiatives include:

1. National Youth Council: The National Youth Council is a government agency that works to promote youth development and empowerment. It provides opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds to engage in civic and community activities, and promotes values such as respect, tolerance, and understanding.

2. National Cultural Policy: The National Cultural Policy was launched in 2013 and seeks to preserve and promote the cultural diversity of The Bahamas. The policy recognizes the importance of cultural diversity in promoting social cohesion and preventing discrimination.

3. Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission: The Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission (HREOC) was established in 2014 to promote and protect human rights and equal opportunities in The Bahamas. The HREOC works to raise awareness of human rights issues and provides support to victims of discrimination and hate crimes.

4. National Anti-Discrimination Committee: The National Anti-Discrimination Committee was established in 2016 to coordinate efforts to prevent discrimination in The Bahamas. The committee brings together government agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to develop strategies and initiatives to promote equality and prevent hate crimes.

The National

Development Plan

The National Development Plan (NDP) is a tool aimed at promoting social and economic development in the country. While the plan does not specifically address hate crime, it includes initiatives and programs that promote diversity, tolerance, and social cohesion, which can help prevent hate crimes from occurring. One of the key goals of the plan is to promote a “culture of inclusion” in The Bahamas. This includes initiatives aimed at reducing discrimination and promoting diversity, such as public education campaigns, community engagement initiatives, and support for civil society organizations that work on issues related to diversity and inclusion.

The plan also recognizes the importance of addressing violence and crime in The Bahamas. While hate crimes are not specifically mentioned, the plan includes a range of initiatives aimed at reducing crime and promoting public safety, such as community policing, social programs for at-risk youth, and initiatives to improve the justice system. By promoting a culture of inclusion and addressing the root causes of violence and crime in the country, the plan can contribute to creating a safer and more inclusive society for all Bahamians.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we know that it is difficult to fully understand the scope and nature of hate crimes in the Caribbean region given the lack of data. Nevertheless, there is a need for increased awareness and action to address discrimination and promote social cohesion in The Bahamas, including the introduction of legislation that defines and criminalizes hate crimes. Without this legislation, we are telling the world that we are “okay” with discrimination against an individual’s freedom of choice. Eventually, this could impact our socio-economic outlook if we do not gain the competitive advantage needed to remain sustainable, safe and progressive.

• Roderick A. Simms II is the past BCCEC family island division director. Email: RASII@ME.com.