A Hayward continues to make waves

Rupert Hayward is stamping his mark on the next generation of development in Grand Bahama – the blue economy.

Hayward is the great-grandson of Freeport pioneer Sir Charles Hayward and the grandson of Sir Jack, a major promoter of Grand Bahama.

A Bahamian, former merchant banker and real estate developer, Hayward completed his MA (Hons) in Geography-Caribbean Development at Edinburgh University, UK, in 2003 and also obtained an MBA in Sustainable Business Management from Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco.

These days, he wears a number of hats: director of Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation; advisor to Global Harvester Holdings, a UK green merchant bank; and holds a government-appointed board seat on The Bahamas Protected Areas Fund.

But a major focus is the Blue Action Lab (BAL) which he describes as “a non-profit Bahamian organization focused on developing blue economy strategies to combat climate change and building a resilient and sustainable future for climate threatened communities like The Bahamas”.

Blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources such as plants, animals, minerals and water to enhance economic growth, improve livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems.

As a result of climate change, the world is experiencing major challenges and The Bahamas is no exception, being a low-lying coral nation.

Hayward said BAL was already in development when Hurricane Dorian hit, but the extreme storm surge and flooding of the island brought home the imminent threat of rising seas and stronger storms.

“Dorian’s aftermath led to a seismic shift in our thinking at the Blue Action Lab,” he said.

“We decided to think outside the box to understand what can be done in terms of creating technologies and solutions that will be beneficial to strengthening the infrastructure and creating a resilient future for the island of Grand Bahama and by extension The Bahamas.”

The resilient future that Hayward speaks of also consists of reversing the brain drain that The Bahamas has experienced in recent years.

He is hopeful that by building the blue and green economy, many of the country’s young, talented individuals with innovative ideas can be engaged and given a platform to be successful in their own country.

“I want to ensure that Bahamians have employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in The Bahamas” Hayward said.

“The brain drain is more prevalent now due to the storm, the pandemic, and the general lack of opportunities available, and we cannot create the blue and green economy that everyone talks about unless we have Bahamian entrepreneurs and employees with the requisite skill sets to support this new sector.”

Rashema Ingraham, director of Workforce Development and Ecosystem Restoration, shares Hayward’s vision of young Grand Bahamians staying home and helping to create a sustainable environment and economy.

“We want to expose and involve local people, particularly students and residents of small communities with businesses brought in through BAL, so that they too see the potential that sustainable and environmental business have in stimulating the economy with a smaller carbon footprint,” Ingraham said.

Hayward, who is also an advisor to the University of The Bahamas (UB) on climate and resilience, hopes that BAL can partner with the university to work with undergraduate and graduate students studying in the blue and green disciplines, providing additional expertise with projects and real world experience.

The Blue Action Lab aims to team up with local stakeholders, both private and public, to accelerate climate change solutions.

Its immediate focus is on sustainable agriculture and aquaculture; renewable energy and decarbonization technologies, including clean hydrogen, solar, biomass and wind; ecosystem restoration (mangroves and reefs); resilient housing; distributed desalination, waste management and circular economy initiatives; ocean exploration and climate-smart marine technology.

“In order to pioneer sustainable solutions and drive the blue economy, we are building a centralized hub in Freeport where technologies and systems can be rapidly tested, structured, financed, and applied at meaningful scales,” Hayward said.

“Through a network of industry leaders, research institutes, non-profits, and entrepreneurs, The Blue Action Lab is developing new models for building resilient ecosystems and communities that can be applied globally.”

Ingraham notes Grand Bahama’s location is key.

“The island is within the Little Bahama Bank making it ideal for maritime science, and its infrastructure and town planning make it perfect for new developments.” she said.

“BAL has the right people in place that will be able to connect the dots with government, licensing agencies, funders, and stakeholders so that opportunities will be created to benefit the people of Grand Bahama by introducing new businesses to the island.”

Hayward said one way BAL is introducing new business is through the Blue Action Accelerator, a joint venture with Founders Factory, a globally recognized venture business, which provides advice and capital to early-stage startups in the blue and green sectors.

Veer Voyage, a zero emission, clean shipping company that uses carbon fiber sails and green hydrogen fuel cells, is a BAL member and one of the companies that Hayward hopes will launch in Freeport via the Action Lab accelerator this year.

He said, “Over the next three years, 42 companies which, we hope, will include those of Bahamian entrepreneurs with qualifying businesses in areas related to a blue economy will receive capital contributions of $150,000, as well as training and expertise provided by Blue Action Lab and partners. The program for each startup will last six to 12 months.”

As a result of Blue Action Lab’s efforts to date, the company received the Blue Climate Initiative’s Community Award in March 2021.

BAL was one of six organizations selected out of more than 80 from 45 countries and island nations around the world.

One of its member companies, Coral Vita, a Grand Bahama coral restoration company, received Prince William’s prestigious $1.4 million Earthshot Prize in October 2021.

Hayward hopes these marks of international recognition are just the beginning.

“We hope that Grand Bahama and The Bahamas with the assistance of Blue Action Lab, will become a leading force in the development of solutions to the climate crisis,” he said.

“We want to tap into the emerging $23 trillion market for resilient technologies in an effort to boost our economy with diversified and inclusive growth while mitigating the effects of climate change for our communities at home here in The Bahamas.”