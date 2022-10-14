‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ is an OK film; ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is simply wasting our time

Good intentions abound in two new movie releases on Netflix. However, questionable storyline choices, along with what has become a persistent plague of the popular streaming service – an inability to recognize when some of their films are just far too unnecessarily long – hamper what could have been much better productions.

Many will be more than satisfied (and maybe even delighted) with both pictures.

But for others, it’s going to be hard to watch and not think about what could have been with perhaps just a few nips and tucks (and in some instances, a couple of amputations).



“A Jazzman’s Blues” (US Rated R)

Cast: Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Ryan Eggold

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Dwight’s Rating:



“Written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry”; it’s adorned like a badge of honor on every single film and television show Perry develops.

And “A Jazzman’s Blues” is one of his best efforts, to date.

It is actually visually stunning, with some beautiful cinematography and use of lighting. Costumes and art direction are also top notch.

But I can’t help but think about what could have happened here if a story editor or consultant was allowed to make some suggestions on tweaks or adjustments for what is now merely “an OK film”, and could easily have become a truly standout production.

“A Jazzman’s Blues” is a tale of forbidden love and family drama which unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in the deep south during an unsolved murder investigation.

Unfortunately, it feels like it plays its hand a little too early. Immediately, we know someone died, and it doesn’t take the FBI to figure out what exactly happened.

But it shouldn’t have been that way. And what is revealed to be the “surprise ending” isn’t quite as powerful as Perry might have been hoping. However, you may appreciate the effort.

There is a lot going on here though. And quite a bit seems to be unnecessary, contributing to a feeling that the film’s even lengthier than the not-short two hours and seven-minute runtime. Often, it dwells on certain things a little too long, and zips through some other stuff a little too quickly.

Plus, with something called “A Jazzman’s Blues”, one would think there’d be just a little more music (or perhaps a lot more). I’m not saying this needed to be a musical, but the use of music comes across as either an after-thought, or worse, just an excuse to use this catchy title.

There are quite a few similarities to a few recent Netflix films, like “Passing” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, and a number of other movies dealing with the “Jim Crow” era of the Old South of the US. As such, nothing you’ll see feels particularly fresh and new, but the performances are relatively decent.

However, possibly because it’s set in the 1930s and ‘40s, the characters apparently haven’t seen enough movies or TV shows to know how foolish their choices are, and how there is no way that what they decide to do will end well. So, they do things that we savvy 21st century folks – who’ve seen it all (and then some) – just cannot understand. These folks are just plain dumb!

Of the two productions, even though it feels more generic, “A Jazzman’s Blues” had the greatest chance to be a much better film. All it needed was a little collaboration to really make some truly magical music.



“Luckiest Girl Alive” (US Rated R)

Cast: Mila Kunis, Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton

Genre: Mystery/Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Dwight’s Rating:



The much more ambitious of the two films, this is the one that desperately needed some simplification.

Based on a 2015 New York Times bestselling book of the same name, “Luckiest Girl Alive” asks the audience to process a heckuva lot of hot button issues: gang rape, school shooting massacres, wedding planning! Whoa!

In it, a writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history and question the choices she made as a teenager.

The major flaw here is the “mystery” component to the story. The problem: it’s gone missing! Like, where is the mystery?

All we have here is a drawn-out process of getting to what happened in the past. Instead of getting to the point, we have flashbacks mixed in with present-day workplace issues and the aforementioned wedding planning, along with conversations with (annoying) relatives and future in-laws.

It’s simply wasting our time! The only mystery is why we’re pretending like there’s something mysterious at play. And that’s frustrating, and ultimately disappointing, especially after we realize there’s nothing more here than what we thought, even after nearly two hours.

It’s no fault of the cast though. Star Mila Kunis (“Bad Moms” and “Friends with Benefits” – and the voice of Meg on TV’s “Family Guy”) and Chiara Aurelia, who plays the teenage version of the main character, do a pretty good job, and all the performances are fine.

The issue is the script. It’s just not organized in a way that’s compelling. That, on top of the depictions of rape and the school shooting deaths, make this a jarringly bipolar tangle of a film, that is extremely unsure about what it wants to be.

And there are a whole bunch of other questions about what it’s suggesting about justice (or perhaps that’s just me, so you decide).

But the “Sex and the City” (the TV show) or “The Devil Wears Prada” meets “Gone Girl” tone is quite bizarre.

The ingredients for a much better movie are all here. And it’s unclear (as I’ve not read the source novel) if what we got is the result of slavish adherence to the book. But this was not the best way to tell this tale.



