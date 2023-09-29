A lot to look forward to and a couple of quietly released films that might be worth checking out

Fall is here!

The largely brainless summer blockbuster season is at least a month behind us. So that means it’s finally time for slightly more cerebral movie fare.

We’ve got a couple of big openings today, including the new sci-fi flick “The Creator”, and the 400th installment of the usually gruesome “Saw” (“Saw X” – supposedly just the 10th edition).

Speaking of gruesome, October is pretty much here, and that means Halloween. And there will be a bountiful harvest of spooky and gory stuff, including “The Exorcist: Believer”.

You’ll also see a parade of big names. Many of those names are attached to just one film: Legendary Director Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” features a cast almost as large as the number of members in the actors’ union SAG-ASTRA, and stars a plethora of Oscar winners, including Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Du Fraser (sorry, Brendan Fraser – couldn’t help myself).

Then there’s November, which will see a number of sequels and prequels, with “The Marvels” representing one of the former, and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” representing the latter.

Plus, there’s Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as “Napoleon”

And while things will (hopefully) cool down outside come December, things will be heating up on the big screen, with yet another reincarnation of “Wonka” (how many times will this story be told?), this time with Timothee Chalamet in the title role. And Jason Mamoa will be back in the water with “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

And even though it’ll officially be winter by Christmas Day, the buzz behind “The Color Purple” and “Ferrari” is already shaking some leaves off the trees.

So, there’s a lot to look forward to. But while we wait for the season to kick in fully, there were a couple of films released quietly on streaming services over the past few months that might be worth checking out.



“A Thousand and One”

(US Rated R)

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Josiah Cross, William Catlett, Aven Courtney

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Dwight’s Rating: *** out of 4

Unpredictable!

It’s not often one can say that about a family drama, or any type of film these days. It seems we’ve pretty much seen it all.

Or so we thought.

“A Thousand and One” throws constant curveballs at the viewer. The foreboding sense of doom will keep you uncomfortably on the edge of your seat. You just can’t tell what is going to happen, but you know it isn’t good.

The other curveball – and one that’s good – is the cast, and particularly star Teyana Taylor, who surprises with a star-making performance. The singer/choreographer proves she has the goods to carry a film.

Taylor stars as unapologetic and free-spirited Inez, who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. They set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City in the 1990s and 2000s.

With compelling performances from the rest of the cast, especially the three actors who play Terry at different stages in his life, perhaps the only significant criticism is the similarity in the age depiction concept to the Oscar-winning “Moonlight”.

But “A Thousand and One” is a unique story in its own right, and a slowly unraveling mystery. Even the meaning behind the title remains a bit of a puzzle and open to interpretation.

Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell – in her directorial debut – “A Thousand and One” made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was released in March. You can watch in on Amazon Prime.



“The Beanie Bubble”

(US Rated R)

Cast: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Dwight’s Rating: ** out of 4



Even more mind-boggling than the obsession some folks had for Beanie Babies, is the behind-the-scenes developments that led up to their popularity and eventual fall from grace.

“The Beanie Bubble” is the unbelievable tale of one of America’s most fascinating phenomena: Beanie Babies. Flashing back to the ‘90s and early 2000s, we get an in-depth look at how the era-defining zeitgeist came to be.

Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) stars as Ty Warner, CEO and Founder of Ty Inc., maker of the toys like stuffed animals, including Beanie Babies.

Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games”, “Pitch Perfect”), and two Australian actresses making names for themselves on this side of the pond, Sarah Snook (HBO’s “Succession”), and Geraldine Viswanathan (TBS’ “Miracle Workers”) play Robbie, Sheila and Maya, respectively – three characters based on three real people, but the names have been changed.

The true identities are not a secret though. The film proclaims that this is mostly a true story, but suggests that some liberties were taken elsewhere.

The principal cast does a fine job, particularly Galifianakis and Viswanathan. A disjointed timeline in the progression of the story will require a bit of attention, but overall, “The Beanie Bubble” (released in July on Apple TV+) is a mostly fun and funny flick, and a nice soft and cuddly palate cleanser before the heavy stuff arrives in the final quarter of the year.



• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.