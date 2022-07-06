A new command

As Clayton Fernander assumed the leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) yesterday, he promised bold action to combat crime, including the establishment of two new units.

Fernander, who is the ninth commissioner of police in an independent Bahamas, succeeds Paul Rolle, who took the helm in March 2020.

“In recent times, the Bahamian public has become incensed by the loss of so many of our young men with the resurgence and proliferation of illegal firearms and gang-related violence in our communities,” said Fernander, who joined the force in July 1982.

“To stem these criminal activities, we moved swiftly to establish Operation Ceasefire for immediate impact under the mantle of flooding our streets with saturated patrols, particularly in hot spot areas; targeting and disrupting prolific gang members; targeting and disrupting prolific drug peddlers within communities; tracking down wanted suspects for serious crimes and hauling them before court; and engaging in intelligence-led operations using on the ground optics as well as state-of-the-art technology.

“Based on the recent trends in the past 75 murders thus far for the year, 41 or 55 percent of those murder victims were suspects in murder cases [who] were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

“Our intelligence suggests that these individuals are being targeted by rival gangs. The loss of one life is too much. We are losing too many of our young men on both sides of the coin as victims and perpetrators.”

Fernander said he is reviewing the RBPF’s intelligence unit to restructure its approach to fighting crime.

He said Operation Ceasefire has yielded “successful results” in the removal of drugs, firearms and ammunition off the streets.

As a result, Fernander said it will function as a separate unit, Ceasefire Unit, to stem the activities of prolific offenders.

“As the weeks and months unfold, our bold response to crime will become more evident and impactful,” he said.

“However, with immediate effect, I hereby commission the establishment of a special Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit, which will be situated at police headquarters. It will operate as a standalone unit for a more focused approach to [disrupting] criminal activities involving firearms and ammunition.

“Simultaneously, a request will be made to have a court dedicated to fast-tracking illegal firearms and ammunition cases for swift justice.

“Our research, statistics and intelligence [are] telling us that firearms are used in the commission of the most serious crimes recorded, and, therefore, we must act swiftly to seal all avenues of this moral decay in our society by removing these offenders.

“In that vein, we want to review the laws to add tougher penalties in cases where persons are found in possession of an illegal weapon; and the use of a weapon in the commission of an offense. Tough times call for tough measures.”

Fernander said a task force was formed to function as an arm of the Anti-Gang and Firearms Unit to focus on gun smugglers and firearms trafficking with special attention to the borders and entry points.

He said two officers from different law enforcement agencies have been assigned to the task force.

Fernander assumed command of the police force during a nearly two-hour long event in the rose garden at police headquarters.

Governor General Sir C.A. Smith, Prime Minister Philip Davis, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, President of the Court of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett, Chief Justice Sir Brian Moore and other dignitaries attended the handover.

Davis described the transfer of leadership as “a renewed commitment to the fight against crime”.

He said his administration is committed to the wider responsibilities of policing to maintain public order and safety and to enforce the law.

“Gangs and weapons are the two critical factors driving the high murder rate we are currently experiencing, with the almost weekly tit-for-tat killings between gangs,” Davis said.

“But more aggressive policing, on its own, is not the whole answer. We understand that fighting crime requires more than just responding to an offense. It’s also about conflict resolution, prevention, intervention, punishment and rehabilitation.

“The government will continue to spend more on community policing and ‘violence- disrupters’, and we will continue to offer safety net programs for young people.”

In his final address, Rolle told Fernander the job as commissioner is a selfless one.

He said it puts one’s actions under a microscope.

“Therefore, you must be aware of the image you portray at all times,” Rolle said.

“Fernander, it is a lonely road. I adopted some advice from Forbes (magazine) now that I would like to offer to you, sir: be equitable, think systematically, act authentically and reflect, inspire followership, collaborate. I wish to add two of mine: insulate your family and, most of all, maintain an active prayer life.”

Rolle said he joined the police force with his integrity intact.

“I am leaving this organization with my integrity intact,” he said.

“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my race. I have kept the faith. God’s grace has brought me to this pinnacle today. My legacy as commissioner of police is written. I now lift my head to the rising sun and march onto glory, my bright banners waving high.”