A new leaf

With its full leadership team now in place, the Free National Movement (FNM) can move on more confidently from its stained and recent past which saw its former leader exercise a once unshakeable chokehold on the party, and wield without challenge his power over the citizenry as competent authority.

That former leader, who took a bad gamble last September and called a snap election, is now an irrelevancy.

As Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis was left to do after the PLP’s election defeat in 2017, FNM Leader Michael Pintard must now place his own stamp on the opposition party and seek to position himself and the FNM as a viable alternative to Davis and the PLP whenever the next election is called.

So far, Davis and the governing PLP have been underwhelming, but they have also been free of any major scandal which could push Bahamian voters quite early and quite easily across the point of no return as it relates to trust in their leaders.

Last September, the PLP benefited from the widespread angst and disenchantment many voters felt toward former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the FNM.

Likewise, Minnis and the FNM had been propelled to power by the strong displeasure many fed up Bahamians felt toward Perry Christie and the PLP in 2017.

Ever since 2002, we have seen Bahamian voters vote governments out. Though the victorious politicians seemingly fail to realize it, their election did not come as a result of any great love affair with voters.

Voters have mostly been anxious to send a strong message to those they feel were abusive in office, and who failed to meet the high expectations they set in opposition.

Many have voted against incumbent parties because they have felt disrespected by those who promised to be and to do better than their predecessors. Many voters simply felt betrayed and lied to, and so, on the one day when the power was truly in their hands, they exercised that power to punish the incumbents.

Davis and the PLP were elected due to the strong desire of so many voters to see the back of Minnis.

While the PLP understandably assumed office on a great euphoric wave, only 34 percent of registered voters actually voted PLP. Many people just did not vote.

Voter turnout was only at 65 percent, considerably lower than in previous general elections. In total, 124,495 votes were counted. There were 194,524 registered voters.

While some no doubt stayed away due to fears they would contract COVID-19 given that we were at the height of the third wave of the virus, many had had enough of both the PLP and the FNM and decided against participating in the process of electing a government.

SEESAW

And so, the FNM today finds itself in opposition.

Its new leadership team headed by Pintard with St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright as deputy leader, and former Elizabeth MP Dr. Duane Sands as national chairman, is tasked with rebranding the FNM post Minnis, rebuilding party branches and reinspiring disillusioned FNMs, as well as other Bahamians, who opted not to vote in the general election.

How the FNM performs in opposition will be critical in determining whether it is viewed as viable to form another government.

The last time it was in opposition – between 2012 and 2017 – the FNM was led by Minnis. It was plagued for most of that time by infighting and the airing of dirty party laundry. The party was deeply divided.

There was so much bad blood and acrimony that in late 2016, a majority of the FNM’s House of Assembly caucus wrote the governor general and had Minnis removed as opposition leader. But Minnis’ support within the party was already solidified.

Those who were responsible for stripping him of the title as opposition leader were scorned by many in the party and were either denied nominations or decided against seeking nominations, saving themselves the embarrassment of rejection.

Despite its tumultuous time in opposition, the FNM won in 2017, again due to the fact that the electorate was fed up with Christie and the PLP.

Minnis’ ineffectiveness as a leader was on display for much of the FNM’s recent term in office. Former colleagues who had had him removed as opposition leader were vindicated.

If history is to be repeated, Davis and the PLP would be set for one term, but there is, of course, no way of determining that at this juncture.

If Davis and his ministers are able to remain humble, avoid too many unforced errors – and they have had a few in the five months since they were elected – and if they are able to drive some momentum in the national economy where Bahamians start to feel a bit better about their pocket books, then they could do what Hubert Ingraham and the FNM did in 1997 – be re-elected as the government of The Bahamas.

We do not think Pintard and the FNM will bank on the fact that the Bahamian electorate has been playing musical chairs with their government over the last 20 years.

In 2002, voters were feeling the hit of the economic downturn triggered by the events of September 11, 2001. They were angry at Ingraham and the FNM and took an early opportunity to demonstrate that when they overwhelmingly voted no in the February 2002 constitutional referendum.

In 2007, voters were sick of Christie and the scandal-plagued PLP and so they turned back to Ingraham and the FNM.

In 2012, they had had it with Ingraham and the FNM. They were angered by the New Providence Road Improvement Project, which had created widespread business disruptions. The PLP set a narrative early on about the cost overruns and that stuck.

Voters also felt betrayed by the sale of a majority interest in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company to a foreign company.

And so, they voted in Christie and the PLP, which had been successful enough in sanitizing its image to become an acceptable option for governance once again.

Five years on, in 2017, voters enthusiastically and unceremoniously sent Christie into retirement, and pushed the PLP back into the political wilderness.

And in 2021, they forcefully kicked Minnis and the FNM out. Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed bad governance and the near full shutdown of the economy made re-election a long shot for the FNM. The hubris displayed by Minnis and many in his Cabinet turned many voters off.

Notwithstanding the Bahamian electorate’s seesaw approach to electing governments in the last two decades, it is not a given that Davis and the PLP will face the same fate.

Any number of factors will influence this, including the quality of governance delivered and whether those in office are able to ensure that Bahamians in large numbers feel respected by their government. There may also be factors we are not yet aware of, including unforeseen crises that test the mettle of leadership.

MISTAKES

The one thing that Pintard has going for him at the moment is that he is not Minnis. As prime minister, the former FNM leader had a disastrous and ineffectual stint.

Pintard was one of his ministers. His challenge now is to separate himself as far as possible from the tainted legacy of Minnis.

It is the same challenge Davis and the PLP leadership faced after Christie’s retirement in 2017.

It was PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper who was bold enough in June 2017 to deliver a scathing assessment of the Christie administration’s performance and make a call for his party to repent for actions taken in office.

As he predicted, his suggestion was not warmly embraced by many in his party. Cooper was perhaps better positioned to make such a call because he had not been a member of the Christie administration.

For his part, Pintard recognizes that before the new opposition can move on and be taken seriously, it has to at least acknowledge its mistakes in government. The FNM has to demonstrate to the electorate that it got the message of September 16 loud and clear.

On Friday, after FNM delegates in convention elected the rest of the party’s full leadership team, Pintard, who became leader last November, apologized to the Bahamian people for certain decisions made by the Minnis administration, though he did not name those “mistakes”.

“… I regret that we made some of those decisions and that you were hurt,” he said. “And we apologize to every Bahamian who has been hurt by any decisions that we have made. I believe the decisions came out of a place in our heart where, often, we thought the right decision was being made.”

No doubt recognizing that he has exposed himself to being viewed as a hypocrite given that he was a minister in the Minnis administration, Pintard also recently acknowledged that the former government was wrong when it failed to adequately account for COVID-19 spending.

He is now asking the Davis administration to meet its obligation under the Public Procurement Act and disclose contracts it has entered into.

“We were wrong. We should have done it. No problems,” he said. “Now, you have an obligation to report all of the contracts that have been issued since you came to government and that law was enforced. Why are you not reporting?”

As a member of the Minnis administration, Pintard had to accept full responsibility for decisions of Cabinet. While they were in office, he publicly pointed out one mistake that they made.

Last June, he called the government’s handling of the Oban deal for an oil refinery and storage facility at East Grand Bahama a “rookie mistake”.

Minnis had in 2018 called it a “misstep”. It was the first major screw up of his administration, which was barely able to patch together a good week since then.

While Pintard has at least acknowledged mistakes made by the former administration, many Bahamians find it difficult to take seriously politicians who sat quietly in office when egregious decisions were being taken, but who in opposition rail loudly against similar actions. All of this contributes to voter apathy and disenchantment.

Many voters simply feel used by politicians.

FORWARD LOOKING

Though Pintard will be saddled to an extent with defending the FNM’s legacy, including the Minnis legacy, the posture he and the new leadership team of the FNM must now take is to be forward looking and forward thinking.

There is much work to be done internally for the party – much groundwork in getting FNMs active again and motivating them to believe the party is being transformed and prepared to be a fighting force once again.

But a lot of what the opposition party must also be about is how it is portrayed publicly.

It is tasked with keeping the governing party accountable. It must get to work in doing that. It must do real work through the Public Accounts Committee, the most powerful committee in Parliament, and it must make public statements that are thoughtful and impactful.

Those who speak on its behalf must be seen as serious and well informed.

Opposition is about opposing, yes, but if the FNM is not also proposing solutions, through legislation and effective policies, it would be seen by many as a joke and an annoyance.

Though the election is behind us, there is no evidence the widespread voter apathy has dissipated. The FNM will need to work hard to demonstrate why it should be believed when it says it has the answers to our biggest problems.

It must not take anything for granted.