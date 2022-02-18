A NYFW experience of a lifetime

Chantel O’Brian doesn’t know if any stage will ever top her historic turn at Miss Universe, but she welcomes any runway – whether it comes with a spotlight or not, because she says it’s fun and she’s in her element. And O’Brian was definitely in her element on another huge stage for New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Miss Bahamas Universe walked for four international designers, during her first Fashion Week outing, one of whom, Laylah Rose Couture showcased her Sustainable Collection.

“I felt so grateful to participate,” said O’Brian. “I don’t know if any stage will ever top the Miss Universe stage, but it definitely showed me that there are so many opportunities. I’m grateful for any one of them that God believes aligns with the purpose that he has for me. [And] as someone who has been learning more about sustainability and climate change, it meant a lot to me to be a part of that [Laylah Rose Couture] showcase.”

She also wore pieces from Kirsten Regalado, Sean Bellamy (BeMADE) and Anjali Phougat.

O’Brian who made history for The Bahamas at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant as the first Bahamian contestant to place in the semifinals in the 70 years of the competition, making it through to the top 10 was invited, to be a part of the NYFW Experience by VIP Pageantry, for their show.

The event was held at the New York Marriot Marquis on February 12. She participated in two shows.

“Having the opportunity to walk just further meant that following other Bahamian models who’ve had the opportunity to do so, that there is even more room for talented models in The Bahamas.”

O’Brian said preparing for the NYFW stage was fun.

“The designers all have something different that they bring to the table so fittings were all different. Each designer could see you in something different, but I appreciated that they all wanted me in pieces that stood out.”

During her NYFW outing she says she also used the opportunity to create a great makeup look for Anjali Phougat. “The assigned makeup artists did an incredible blue eyeliner and the rest was history.”

And she rocked her signature cropped tresses.

“I’ve been rocking my short hair for a while now and so for the most part, I have it under control so I didn’t need much as a lot of the looks required tresses.”

The day before O’Brian took on New York, she celebrated her fourth anniversary as a coach and hosted up to 20 students for a training session.

“I want to see P.S. O’Brian Consulting’s students and clients also take on different stages and hopefully soon, I can be the outlet for that. Until then, it’s important that through my business people learn the do’s and don’ts of the runway, modeling gigs and so much more.”

With that in mind, every Friday at 6 p.m., she will host walking sessions at The Queen and Model Studio.