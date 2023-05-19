A one-night unforgettable sunset dinner



Dining at Dune by Jean-Georges is always a treat, hands down!

So, Michelin-starred chef owner Jean-Georges on his most recent visit to The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, decided to take the experience outdoors.

I, along with the other guests, arrived at Dune and were shown the way to the stairs leading to the beach where we were divested off footwear trappings, and encouraged to let loose and let our toes sink into the powdery soft sand for the beachside chic event.

A short trek down the beach for the intimate affair, we were met by the warm glow of ambient lighting from a fire pit dug into the sand, just beyond the free-flowing bar. And encouraged to take a load off on cloth-draped seating which was actually the sand that was dug out to make the fire pit, packed and formed into seating – which was cool indeed. It created a cozy gathering space which allowed the social aspect of the evening to kick off out the gate. Plus, it was super cool, considering gathering around a fire pit is not something Bahamians usually experience.

During cocktail hour, we were able to lounge around the fire pit chatting and taking in the sound of the live band that would play throughout the evening, and acquaint ourselves with each other. Chef Jean-Georges also used the time to chat with his guests while he placed finishing trappings on the meal.

And in true Jean-Georges fashion – you never know what to expect – we were summoned to the family-style-served dinner with the maestro himself taking a spoon to the underside of a skillet to call us in to a seat under a canopy of white lights that sparkled beautifully against the clear, inky night sky.

Grilled black pepper shrimp and sun-dried pineapple on the family-style menu at Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges’ one-night intimate sunset dinner, seaside at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort.

The Michelin-starred chef’s meal started off with one of his signatures, a lightly tart Meyer lemon gelée topped with mild yet buttery Petrossian caviar and tangy, silky crème fraiche which proved to be delightful start to the evening as an amuse-bouche.

The family-style dinner featured a smorgasbord of appetizers – spicy marinated cucumbers that I could literally have snacked on all day; an absolutely stunning (must-go on the menu at Dune as far as I’m concerned) mango salad with cherry tomato and crystalized tamarind; vanilla-poached white asparagus with tarragon mustard and Oishii strawberry (strawberries that are special because of their pulpy juiciness and soft texture); spicy yellowfin tuna lettuce cups with avocado and shiso; and another of Jean-Georges’ signature items – grilled black pepper shrimp and sun-dried pineapple, which is one of my personal favorites.

Jean-Georges set out a selection of appetizers that were a mouthwatering journey to the rest of the evening.

The entrées featured curry-dusted lionfish with tamarind ketchup; a flavorful char-grilled chicken with kumquat-lemongrass dressing that I could not get enough of; and tender, buttery grilled strip steak, with garlic, coriander and sesame steamed eggplant and scallion garlic marinade.

Alongside the entrées were served platters of baby bok choy, fiddlehead fern, celtuce (also known as stem lettuce; it looks like a cross between celery and lettuce), coconut sticky rice served parceled in banana leaf; tender Tokyo turnips, and Swiss chard.

The master and pioneer of Asian-fusion cuisine wrapped up the meal seductively with an exotic fruit salad and white pepper ice cream (the pepper wasn’t so much spicy to me, but more warming). The balance of sweetness and heat was quite addictive. And a warm chocolate cake with coconut sorbet. It was the perfect pairing to conclude a delicious meal oceanside on a balmy evening, under a canopy of twinkling lights set against the inky backdrop of sky.

Curry-dusted lionfish with tamarind ketchup.

Testament to how splendid the evening went, most of the diners did not simply walk away after dessert; instead, we organically came together at Dune Bar to continue the evening with cocktails and conversation.