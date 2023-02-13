A preteen taking action

Nylah Symonette was always taught to love and care for others. She saw a great example of this in her mom, Nakera Symonette, and members of her immediate family. She continues to “walk” in their footsteps.

Nylah, 10, a sixth-grade student at Queen’s College, recently launched two campaigns simultaneously – “Stamp Out Hunger” and “POSH Girls Symposium” – with the goals to assist, however she could, those people that may go to bed hungry for the simple reason that they did not have anything to eat, and to help girls like herself understand that they are loved and to inspire them to be passionate, optimistic, strong, and healthy.

“I didn’t want to be someone that realized [that there are people going to bed hungry] and did nothing about it. I wanted to be the change and to make a difference in the lives of others.”

For her “Stamp Out Hunger” initiative, Nylah collected donated Quality Stamps from people at her school, church, and the community at large, which she in turn utilized to purchase food items to donate to the needy.

Her goal at the start of the initiative was to feed at least 50 families.

She started the initiative in December 2022 as she wanted to ensure people had food for the holidays. She extended the initiative into January 2023. It is ongoing.

“I hoped to raise about $500 worth of stamps, but we ended up raising $2,678 worth of stamps, so far.”

Nylah also received an anonymous donation of 15 cases of tuna which she donated to the Bahamas Feeding Network. The preteen also made a donation to a family in need through her church and school outreach programs.

She also had people donate cash to her as well as other non-perishable food items, all

of which she said will go toward the cause.

“POSH on the other hand was created to boost self-esteem – especially having heard about the recent suicides during the COVID pandemic among persons we thought were ‘strong’. I wanted young girls to understand the importance of being passionate, optimistic, strong, and healthy – all things that help us to feel confident in and about ourselves. I wanted them to know that they are loved, no matter what.”

Nylah was able to have Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, speak to her peers. Davis shared valuable lessons on each of the elements of POSH and spoke to the value of the program.

Nylah’s POSH Symposium, which is expected to become an annual event, was geared toward her fifth and sixth-grade female peers. It is expected to become an annual event.

Philanthropy is not new to the daughter of Nakera and Richard Symonette, but her recent initiatives are by far the most public.

“I have participated in many initiatives since I was a toddler. These included cancer walks, reading to children at schools, donation of gifts to the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel, community cleanup drives, and donations to the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group. I also helped to organize care packages for the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

“Since I was a little girl, [my mom] introduced me to service and giving without expecting anything in return. Going along with her to charity and community events helped to develop this spirit even more. My brother [Riley Symonette] and I have even joined our mom during her visits to donate blood. We wanted to give as well but were told we have to be 16 years of age or older, and I am looking to give in this way soon as well.”

The preteen believes all children her age should have a spirit of love for humankind. She said it is important because it will help to mold them into responsible and kind-hearted adults.

“The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor and one way to do this is through philanthropy. And while we should give without expecting anything in return, we never know when and if we will be the one in need.”

Nylah, Queen’s College’s nominee in the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation awards, is a 3.90 cumulative grade point average student.

She describes the nomination as an “honor”.

“I feel delighted to know that all of my hard work and dedication has paid off in such a rewarding way. I also really enjoy using this platform to be an encouragement to my peers.”

And at a young age, has taken her education, seriously.

“Education is described as the process of giving or receiving instruction and to me this means being able to receive information in a manner where it is being taught to you by a teacher. Education is very important in character development and helped me to be where I am today. Education prepares you to face the world. What you learn can never be taken away.”

Queen’s College is also a Lighthouse Leadership School which teaches their students daily to discover the leader within themselves through study of the Seven Habits which Nylah said she enjoys as they are lessons that will help her through the rest of her life.