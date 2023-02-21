A protracted wait for a real deal

Three months after Lucayan Renewal Holdings (LRH) announced that the deal for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan resort by Electra America Hospitality (EAHL) had collapsed, Grand Bahamians, especially those in the tourism sector, are still waiting to hear some positive news from the government.

“It’s becoming worrisome,” said veteran taxi driver Alexander Brown.

“For the past 15 years or so, it has been a struggle to survive in Grand Bahama, especially for us in the tourism sector.

“I know we are only making it because of God on our side in this little island, but all the promises, signing and then backing out of deals is frustrating.

“While the government may be doing all it can, I think they need to step up their pace. We are barely getting by and that has been the cry for some time now, so it’s time someone in government, somewhere, takes Grand Bahama serious.”

He continued, “We vote these administrations and politicians in on their promises to do better than the previous administration, but months in the seats, it appears as though they forget. So, I am begging this administration: stick to your word and get Grand Bahama something to look forward to.”

Brown, who has been in the transportation business for the past three decades, believes the government should seek a brand operator that can attract a variety of visitors.

But he said the main thing is to get the hotel open.

“While we have just begun to see a trickling of guests arriving with Sunwing’s return and stopovers on the cruise ships, that hotel property needs to be up and running,” Brown said.

In May 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper, and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey announced that the government had accepted Electra America Hospitality Ltd.’s offer to purchase the property for $100 million with a further commitment of $300 million to develop the resort.

However, six months later, Lucayan Renewal, the special purpose vehicle established to sell the

property, announced that Electra had backed out, citing “shifting global capital markets and related inflationary pressures” which have “resulted in higher construction costs and costlier access to credit”.

Despite the apparent lack of any government progress in finding a buyer, Pelican Bay Resort General Manager Magnus Alnebeck is of the opinion that both administrations, the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), made the same mistake of announcing deals prematurely.

“The Electra deal was the second announcement,” said Alnebeck. “There was a previous one with RCL.”

In 2020, the Minnis administration signed a heads of agreement for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and ITM Group.

But that deal was cancelled in December 2021 after the PLP administration came to office.

“I think the government is wise to not say anything until they have something that is firm because it just brings up people’s anxiety and anticipation,” said Alnebeck.

“The reality is that the hotel has been closed for about six and a half years and it is not an easy hotel to sell.”

Alnebeck believes the government needs to take a different approach.

“In my view, the government needs to make sure we get a sustainable hotel operator with something that is actually going to work, and pay less attention to the selling price,” he said.

“Having been closed for more than six years, we probably lost close to a billion dollars in our economy.”

He also believes the government needs to communicate more with islanders regarding the hotel’s status.

On the weekend, Grand Bahama News reached out to Cooper, who assured that the government is still pursuing promising leads.

“When there is more to tell, Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited will make a statement,” Cooper said.

Questioned about the government’s monthly expense to maintain the resort, Cooper explained, “We are spending about $1 million a month to maintain the resort. This is the required maintenance to ensure the property’s upkeep.”

Referring to the lighthouse section of the resort, which is in use, Cooper said, “We are working with partners to ensure that we keep a respectable level of occupancy in the meantime to maintain the resort and keep the current level of employment.”

Meanwhile, frustrated 45-year-old straw vendor Florence Greene said, “Vendors, shop owners, taxi drivers, hospitality workers on this island have been suffering for too long.

“My God, when are we going to get people in office who really care for Grand Bahama and this economy?”