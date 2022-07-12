A reopening

Owners of a Freeport restaurant are inviting the public to enjoy their new space with the same traditional taste.

After 28 years in Port Lucaya Marketplace, Rosaleen and George Bailey have moved Pisces to Grand Bahama Yacht Club.

The Baileys are dedicated to surpassing the success that took them from a quaint pizzeria at Lucayan Towers to a full-service restaurant at the marketplace.

“It’s going to be very similar to our original Pisces theme; elegant dining without the $100 price,” Mrs. Bailey said.

She credits their success and long residency at Port Lucaya to her hospitality and her husband’s culinary skills.

“He’s got a passion for cooking,” she said.

“Some people [came] in; they [didn’t] want to eat just pizza. So, my husband got back into the kitchen and started cooking. That’s how our menu got so extensive. Now that people have gotten used to that, they don’t just want Pisces pizza.”

Pisces’ menu offers burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, curries, spaghettis and its specialty – pizzas.

Each can be made with different meats, seafood, cheeses and veggies to satisfy different cravings. Customers can then savor their meal with assorted mixed beverages.

A series of economic blows, due to the major hurricanes Matthew and Dorian, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the relocation, according to Mrs. Bailey.

“Matthew was terrible for us. We had just brought in our season of seafood and stock for opening up and we got hit and we lost all of it,” she said.

“We spent endless nights trying to keep the freezers running and they crashed. We had just spent about $40,000 [on their food supply].”

The restaurant was closed as repairs were made.

Once reopened, Pisces found that its customer base had been more than halved.

The Grand Lucayan hotel and Memories resort, two major contributors to Pisces’ foreign customer base, were closed due to substantial damage caused by Matthew.

The destruction of Grand Bahama International Airport after Hurricane Dorian worsened the situation.

The number of customers dwindled as residents were grappling with the aftermath of Dorian.

High surge waters and fierce winds destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, ultimately leaving many homeless and without jobs. Dining out was a luxury few could afford.

The COVID-19 pandemic further frustrated the Baileys’ efforts.

“We were closed for seven months with the pandemic,” Mrs. Bailey said.

“There was nothing – it was killing us. When curfew was at 9 p.m., we had to be closed and off of the premises by 8 p.m., which means we had to be closed at 7:30 p.m. We opened up at 4 p.m. Bahamians don’t come out before 6 p.m. for dinner. They had an hour and a half to do what we were doing in 15 hours a day.”

Mrs. Bailey said the restaurant was on the verge of closing down, but old friend and owner of Grand Bahama Yacht Club, Preben Olsen, stepped in with a proposal.

She said, “He came [into Pisces] and I was sitting there. There was nothing to do and he says to me, ‘What are you doing here? You need to be doing something. You can’t stay here.’ So, I told my husband and he (Olsen) was willing to work with us.”

Mrs. Bailey loves the change in environment as it keeps staff morale up.

“It’s a great environment,” she said. “You look out there, so all of this makes you feel good.”

The restaurant has seen a new customer base.

Tourists can come directly into Grand Bahama through the yacht club as there are immigration and custom officers stationed there.

With Pisces on resort grounds, it is the first and often only restaurant they find.

The Grand Bahama Yacht Club also has a marina with refueling stations making the restaurant the perfect pitstop for local and foreign boaters.

The Baileys’ business relationship with Olsen has also helped the restaurant as the club owner encourages their creative choices, and the couple has big plans beginning with the clubhouse nearby.

“There’s a stage there with proper sound, so that we’ll have live entertainment,” Mrs. Bailey said.

“We will have different nights. You can have a karaoke night, a talent night, fashion shows while people are having dinner.”

The Baileys are as grateful as they are amazed at this turn around and are more determined than ever.

Mrs. Bailey believes this shift in outlook and business would not have been possible without their staff, the community and, most importantly, God.

“We have prayed long and hard about a lot of what we’ve been through,” she said.

“And what He has put us into now, after being in such a dark spot, He brought us into light. Our faith that He would bring us through has helped.”