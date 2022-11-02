A royal mess

We are utterly dumbfounded that in the three weeks since Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the government is reducing the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, and is expanding the list of items in the breadbasket, the Davis administration has failed to reach a compromise with the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association and the Retail Grocers’ Association, which have both objected to the changes, insisting they would be detrimental to business.

The disregard and disrespect that was shown by the Davis administration to business people in The Bahamas in failing to even acknowledge their proposals in response, is stunning and surprising.

The standoff that resulted in this matter led to many private pharmacy owners making the unprecedented and controversial decision to close pharmacies across the country yesterday – a move that left many in need of medications without them.

Members of the grocers association, meanwhile, advised on Monday that they had “no conclusive response from the government to their partnership proposals and, therefore, all prices shall remain unchanged until the conclusion of the ongoing consultative process”.

Through its actions in ignoring those proposals, the government had made it clear that there were no ongoing consultations. The government announced that enforcement of the price changes took effect yesterday.

This has led to a state of confusion in the impacted segment of the business community.

That the prime minister would make a major announcement on price control changes on October 11 without consulting these vital sectors demonstrates that he either did not care about the impact the adjusted margins would have on businesses, or did not know what the full implications would be.

This is the latest in Davis’ knee-jerk and dangerous approach to policy formation.

The announced changes are an egregious policy decision that would be harmful to business, and have proven harmful to the public; they would prove even more harmful if all sides concerned fail to reach an amicable conclusion on how to proceed.

The policy change decision is also harmful to the Progressive Liberal Party administration as it exposes a toxic level of incompetence and growing arrogance, which represents a turning point in how some Bahamians view their government.

We do not see how anybody wins in the current circumstances, and question the quality of governance we are now receiving under this so-called “new day” administration.

In stubbornly seeking to drive these changes through, we believe the prime minister – the panderer in chief – was banking on the perception many Bahamians have that the grocers and pharmacy owners are wealthy, greedy business people who have no heart for the people, and who are raking in unconscionable profits.

Not surprisingly, many in the pubic were angered yesterday that pharmacies shut their doors. Many saw it as a threat to public health, and indeed it probably was given the critical role these businesses play in the lives of people.

But which business person would operate at a loss and see that as a good idea?

The reality is, inflation is imported, and holding business people back from making a reasonable return on their investments is a warped and misguided policy position.

Yesterday, The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) put this matter into perspective.

It noted that businesses, which already operate in a high cost environment, now face substantial hikes in their Bahamas Power and Light bills, an increase in minimum wage, and the new price control measures.

“These decisions are set to have deleterious impacts on the business community, which is still dealing with the inflationary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the BCCEC stated.

“It is the BCCEC’s considered view that businesses ought to be able to benefit from the principles of free enterprise and, as such, ought to be able to set profit margins commensurate with their cost to procure goods and services, in order to operate and meet monthly expenses.”

Importantly, the BCCEC noted, “Significant policy shifts which impact businesses ought to be made after substantive consultation with the business community, with a particular emphasis on the industries and sectors most impacted.”

Again, the government failed to consult with the impacted sectors before announcing its decision.

How did we get

to this point?

The prime minister announced on October 11 that the government is limiting the wholesale and retail markup on 38 everyday “items”.

In pushing back against that announcement, grocers, who were blindsided, have repeatedly explained that these are 38 categories of foodstuffs, and not 38 items, and the changes would affect more than 5,000 items, and would mean that 40 to 60 percent of total revenues for local wholesalers and retailers would be controlled.

Those in the pharmacy business face similar concerns.

Writing to Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis on October 27, Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association President Shantia McBride stated, “The new price control regulations specific to the pharmacy sector are untenable and not sustainable for the sector to operate for any length of time.”

The regulations took effect on October 17, six days after the prime minister announced them, but the Ministry of Economic Affairs said enforcement would not take effect until November 1.

Following the prime minister’s October 11th announcement, it was evident that the Davis administration had made a major error in failing to examine the likely outcome of its price control policy decision.

But Davis was adamant that price control changes were necessary.

Speaking to reporters on October 17, he said, “I’m looking for them (impacted businesses) to partner with me to bring relief to our people.

“The government has been carrying a lot to ensure that not much burden is on them and we’ve gone as far as we can and we’re looking for people to partner with us – wholesalers – and I trust I’ll be able to persuade them to understand what is happening and why we need to do what we’re going to do.”

The prime minister met with the grocers association on October 17.

Halkitis met with the pharmacy association on October 21.

Halkitis told reporters the government asked the associations to come back with proposals reflecting what changes they could live with.

But even before receiving any proposals from the associations, in an act of bad faith, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on October 21 that the new margins will take effect November 1.

The grocers association sent its proposal to the prime minister last Wednesday.

The pharmaceutical association sent its proposal to the minister last Thursday.

Up to Monday, neither association had received any acknowledgement from the government.

Talk about adding insult to injury.

We now understand that the government will meet today with the pharmacy association representatives, who have agreed to reopen their pharmacies today.

We did not have to

get to this point

It was illogical and disrespectful to the business people concerned that the government asked for proposals but implemented the changes without at least acknowledging those proposals.

The average Bahamian is understandably not up to speed with the intricacies of the price control regime.

It is why many do not understand why the impacted business people are up in arms over the changes. This is why the pharmacists and the grocers are not getting sympathy from many Bahamians; some of whom applaud the prime minister’s announcement.

Stressed and burdened by high inflation, many are crying out for relief, even the middle class whose disposable income continues to dry up as the cost of living is astronomical.

In his national address, the prime minister said, “During an inflation emergency, it’s important to take the steps we can to improve affordability.”

In the October 27 letter to Halkitis, McBride, the pharmaceutical association president, stated, “Introduction of suppressed gross margins in the wholesale and retail pharmacy industry can only add to the dimensional pricing complexity that merchants will employ that will only extend, increase, and enhance the existing inflationary economic climate.”

The pharmaceutical association recommends that the government eliminate value-added tax (VAT) on medicines.

The association also recommends that during the time frame stated for Price Control (Drug) Regulations Amendment, October 12, 2022 to January 12, 2023, the government should retain the 25 percent price control on prescription medicines for wholesale pharmacy operations and the 50 percent price control on prescription medicines for retail pharmacy operations.

McBride explained, “Our revenue ranges from predominantly prescription only, to a more balanced mix of over-the-counter and front store items.

“For both wholesale and retail, 60-plus percent of revenue is generated from the prescription and over-the-counter drug categories given for price control. This would be a significant loss of revenue.

“In the retail stores, 10-15 percent of revenue is generated from the breadbasket categories identified. Another significant loss.

“Retail generally requires higher margins to survive – no matter the industry.

“In the current economic environment, 40 percent would only break even at best – more than 40 percent is required for actual profitability and stability. The National Prescription Drug Plan is already below this.”

In their proposal, the Retail Grocers’ Association is also asking the government to eliminate VAT on breadbasket items.

Association President Philip Beneby advised the prime minister, “It is our offer that the Retail Grocers’ Association will partner with the Ministry of Social Services toward the addition of a 10 percent value on all food stamps/vouchers issued by the Ministry of Social Services.

“It is agreed among our members that this partnership will last for four to six months and that it will be honored nationwide. It is clear that this method is the most equitable way of ensuring that relief literally gets into the hands of those who need it most.”

The association also outlined margin changes it could live with, failing agreement on the proposal to partner with Social Services.

Up to last night, the grocers association had not yet heard any word from the government.

We did not have to get to this point.

The prime minister must personally intervene to bring an urgent resolution to this crisis in the business community.

Even if they do not publicly acknowledge their screw up, we hope Davis and others in his administration will use this matter as a lesson on how not to go about policy formation.

It does no good for anyone.