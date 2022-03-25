A royal welcome

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge departed the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday for a quiet evening to rest up for what is being billed as an eventful day today, Prime Minister Philip Davis said he intends to use their visit to bring even more focus to climate change and the need for a stronger global response to the existential crisis.

Davis said Prince William observed that The Bahamas is “punching above its weight” as a leading voice on climate change and the threat it poses, not just to small island developing states like The Bahamas, but the whole world, “and that the needle has to be moved”.

Prince William and Kate paid a courtesy call on Davis after they landed at Lynden Pindling International Airport at 4:30 p.m. for the third and final leg of their Caribbean tour to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

They were welcomed by Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and other senior government officials.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet members of the government and law enforcement shortly after arriving in The Bahamas yesterday. They are accompanied by Governor General Sir C.A. Smith.

RayAndra Nairn

The duke inspected the guard of honor with the governor general, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle and RBDF Commodore Dr. Raymond King.

At the start of the courtesy call at OPM, Davis welcomed the duke and duchess to The Bahamas.

“I wish you to extend my congratulations to the Queen for having achieved this milestone of 70 years on the throne,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ll see it again …”

The remainder of the courtesy call was closed to the media.

In a video statement released after the meeting, the prime minister said climate change was among the issues discussed.

“He (Prince William) was also very impressed with the Coral Vita program of restoring coral (in Grand Bahama),” Davis said.

“He offered to lend whatever assistance he can in our efforts to restore our coral reefs because, again, that is a significant asset for our carbon sink. He also congratulated us for being in the forefront of many aspects, initiatives relating to climate change.”

Davis said he told Prince William that “most of our debt, and we are heavily indebted, I daresay that at least 50 percent of our debt is directly related to the consequences of climate change, with hurricanes and the disruptions in our economy when we do have hurricanes, when we have property damage over the last five or six years in the billions, $4 billion, $5 billion.

“We can see the challenge that we have and, I think, he took that on, and was very interested in whatever influence he could have to bring to bear on the world, particularly the countries that are the culprits in emissions to come to the table to lend assistance.”



Prince William and Kate Middleton greet Prime Minister Philip Davis at the Office of The Prime Minister. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a courtesy call on Davis shortly after their arrival in The Bahamas yesterday. Torrell Glinton

The prime minister said he was very impressed with Prince William’s knowledge of climate change and the specific challenges for The Bahamas.

The duke and duchess are in the country until tomorrow evening.

Today, they will attend a special assembly at Sybil Strachan Primary School on Carmichael Road, attend a cultural event in Rawson Square and compete against each other in a regatta at Montagu.

Tomorrow, the duke and duchess will travel to Abaco where they will visit a memorial for individuals who died in Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

They will then head to Grand Bahama and tour Coral Vita, an organization that restores reefs by growing and transplanting resilient corals. Coral Vita won the duke’s inaugural Earthshot Prize last year.

Before arriving in The Bahamas, the duke and duchess visited Belize and Jamaica. Both trips were accompanied by protests.

Two demonstrations are also expected in New Providence today.

Priest Rithmond McKinney, head of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Bahamas branch, said the Bahamian Rastafarian community will demand reparations and an apology for the injustices of colonialism and slavery.

“We want the royals to officially apologize and we want to give them a letter to give to Her Majesty concerning our rights and our justice, not only in The Bahamas, but in the entire Commonwealth and Caribbean countries,” he told The Nassau Guardian on Tuesday.

Local activist Khandi Gibson, president of Families Of All Murder Victims (FOAM), said her group will demonstrate to raise awareness on the high levels of sexual violence in The Bahamas.

“It is FOAM’s hope that the local and international coverage of the demonstrations with the royals present will encourage the government to act on its obligation to protect Bahamian women and girls,” she said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said yesterday the government has no issue with the demonstrations once they are done in accordance with the law.

He noted demonstrations are a way of raising awareness about various causes.

“All political parties have done it,” Mitchell said.

“Civil societies have done it. So people are free to do that. But the fact is that you can’t — well you can — do whatever you wish or say whatever you wish. All I’m saying is understand that the nature of what we are is a constitution that has bequeathed a monarchy to us, so there’s nothing strange about it as such.

“I’m a republican with a small ‘r’ but I’m a member of the government. I’m not getting engaged in one way or another in the debate. The point is, if you want to change it, there’s a mechanism for changing it, but this is the way it is right now.”