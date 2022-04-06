A search for truth

To hear Prime Minister Philip Davis and other government officials tell it, $53 million of public money intended to feed the most vulnerable families at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has vanished without a trace.

This statement is politically alarming and promotes the narrative of FNM corruption, which Davis no doubt hopes will resonate, but he has yet to provide any information to support it.

The statement would have serious implications if true – It would suggest some sort of graft or mass fraud, that the money was misappropriated, that it was used for purposes other than it was intended.

It would suggest a complete breakdown of controls within the government structure designed to ensure accountability in the expenditure of public funds.

And it would send a dangerous message to international agencies that the government depends on for funding, that it runs a tuck shop, and cannot be trusted to properly administer and account for tens of millions of dollars.

A large crowd of people wait outside Church of God of Prophecy on Meadows Street to receive care packages from Lend a Hand Bahamas, a division of the National Food Distribution Task Force, on June 15, 2021.

In casting serious aspersions in and outside of Parliament about the food program, Davis and others in his administration might have prejudiced the audit of the food program which is currently being conducted by an independent auditor — we understand the auditor is Kershala Albury of ATI Company Limited.

Auditor General Terrance Bastian is also conducting an audit which started prior to the change in government last September.

Bastian said on Monday he is seeking to conclude the audit “in the shortest time possible but there is still work to be done”.

He declined to say more than that.

Incredibly, the prime minister has told Parliament that there are no records to show how the money was spent.

“There is a complete absence of records on the spending of the $53 million: no standardized reporting of results, and two entities, which received collectively over $15 million, have refused to respond to queries as to how the money was used,” Davis said on March 16.

“Also, some entities were directed by the chairwoman to pay money to other organizations, which shows at a minimum the haphazard design of the program.”

Ideally, it would have been prudent for the prime minister to wait until the program was audited, as opposed to calling into question the integrity of the reputable NGOs and task force chairperson, Susan Holowesko-Larson.

But Davis appeared more concerned with scoring political points than any other consideration.

As one pundit observed, “The interest might not be finding out what happened, but in pushing a political narrative.”

That meant not even NGOs – whose volunteers and paid workers worked tirelessly throughout the 70-week period of the food program, and who still feed those in need through their own programs – were spared the prime minister’s smear.

We have spoken to several NGO officials, who understandably do not want to go on the record so as not to appear to be wading into political matters, but officials of Bahamas Feeding Network did tell National Review that the task force did spot checks to determine what was being distributed, and the NGO was required to email invoices and statements.

“That was during the program,” explained Lester Ferguson, executive director of the Feeding Network. “Of course, you would note that after the program, the government called for an audit to be done and from the very get-go we have been cooperating and participating with that audit.”

Asked how the NGO received its resources as part of the food program, he explained: “We were in charge of the northern zone and all of the leaders of the zones sat on the National Food Distribution Task Force, which was headed by Susan Larson.

“And so, there were regular meetings, weekly meetings and there was an amount that was approved that was forwarded to the task force by the treasury and then those funds were forwarded to the NGOs.

“The amount of the funds were based on the number of persons that registered or the number of persons we were to serve, and so once the funds were received, we were able to contact the wholesalers, the food distributors, and we were able to access all of the goods, all of the grocery items we needed, all of the packaging supplies we needed in order to put the parcels together.”

Not true

One thing is clear to us — Davis’ claim that there is a “complete absence of records on spending” is simply not true.

Whether there are gaps in the records or whether the existing records tell a complete story of accountability and show that records can be reconciled to the satisfaction of qualified auditors is not something we ourselves are in a position to verify.

After we reported on our front page last week that we had viewed records kept by the task force, new light was shed on how the task force operated.

A series of statements made by government officials on the program in the months since they came to office, strongly suggests that some fraud took place, though, again, no evidence has been presented to support this.

On January 16, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said there was a “disturbing” lack of availability of critical information related to the program.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson also said in January, “When we did the initial review, there was no information on the files. The way the program was structured, even though it was public funds, it was structured in a manner that no information was made available to the government.”

Then in March during his Mid-Year Budget Statement, the prime minister used the food program as an example of what he portrayed as FNM administration corruption. It was a familiar narrative, as the Minnis administration upon coming to office in 2017 also sought to expose PLP “corruption and misfeasance”, but never provided any proof.

Davis said some in the former government had used governance as an industry to “enrich themselves, their families and friends”.

He said a review of the work of the National Food Distribution Task Force uncovered some “startling results”.

The example the prime minister gave was the return of $2 million to the government by one of the NGOs – Hands for Hunger.

“These amounts have since been returned, as I mentioned, as we have demanded, but this fact, coupled with the extremely poor record-keeping, which characterized all elements of this program, leaves one to question what exactly was the true purpose of this program,” Davis said.

“It clearly was not just to address food insecurity. Some NGOs have, in fact, failed to provide any real information.”

We have previously expressed the view that the prime minister has done damage to the reputation of NGOs that participated in the program and perhaps will do long-term damage in discouraging some volunteers and workers from participating in future efforts in the time of crises, given that the task force has been subjected to political attacks.

Last week, The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune viewed disbursement requisition forms the task force prepared for the Department of Social Services and weekly reports prepared by the NGOs showing a breakdown of their income and expenditure related to the program and explaining how they spent their allocated funds on a weekly basis.

We also viewed the task force’s anonymized database of the 54,000 households that were registered for assistance.

Through that database, one is able to run searches based on various criteria: gender, employment status, NIB contribution level, whether its members were impacted by Hurricane Dorian, disability, chronic medical conditions and household count.

While Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told The Nassau Guardian last week that he was embarrassed that he could not answer questions on the program from the World Bank, regarding such things as the demographics of the individuals who benefited from the funding provided by that agency to support spending during the pandemic, the existence of the database brings his claim into question.

We also had sight of a report the task force prepared for the World Bank last year January, explaining various elements of the program and who was being helped.

While the prime minister said in the House of Assembly that Larson had requested an eight percent administration fee, and, he said, one percent startup cost, he failed to say the administrative fees went to support the various NGOs involved in the program which had significant administrative fees – in the case of one NGO, just under $800,000.

AUDIT

After we reported last week that we were able to review some of the records in relation to the program, even though the prime minister reported a “complete absence of records on spending”, Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson insisted that the Davis administration has received no information regarding the task force.

“Perhaps The Nassau Guardian would like to share with us what they have,” Watson told reporters.

“We have been told that there were no records here regarding that. It’s quite interesting that the former head of the task force is comfortable sharing whatever information she has with The Tribune [and] The Guardian but the government can’t get access to it. Government officials have said we want to see the records. We need to be able to give an account for the records. We haven’t seen those.”

Larson has told us that task force records is in the government’s and auditor’s possession – reference being made to ATI.

Watson’s cockamamie statement that the government “can’t get access” to whatever records Larson has only does damage to Davis’ brand.

The auditor general and the private sector auditor engaged by the government are tasked with ignoring the politics that has engulfed the food program and uncovering the truth.

While the Holowesko name (Larson’s maiden name) is a powerful draw for PLP politicians in spinning their shameful narrative, this will not be a consideration of the auditors.

Certified public account Philip Galanis, managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., told National Review, “I would find it difficult to believe that any organization that has carriage of $53 million, even $10 million, would not have policies and procedures in place to ensure that there are one, adequate internal controls to ensure that monies are properly spent, that they’re properly authorized, that a review process has been undertaken to ensure that the persons to whom the monies have been given are bona fide NGOs, are bona fide recipients, that they have the ability to achieve the objective for which the funds are being disbursed.

“I’d be surprised if there is no evidence at all. I can’t believe that a government, any government, no matter how incompetent that government is, is going to disburse $53 million without having some kind of evidence as to where the money is going or how the money that has been disbursed has been spent.”

We agree.

One thing the prime minister would no doubt know is that the auditor general under law can compel the task force to turn over “all” records it has related to the program – the records viewed by the media and any other records in possession of the chairman of the task force or anyone else who was involved in the program.

We look forward to seeing the completed audits. If there is any evidence that points to fraud, then the authorities know what they are compelled to do.