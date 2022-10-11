A smoother ride for GBIA travelers

Passengers on planes arriving and departing the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) can look forward to smoother rides on the facility’s tarmac.

Work to resurface a portion of the taxiway began on September 22 and is scheduled for completion on October 25.

In September, Grand Bahama News reported that the new Freeport Airport Development (FAD) Company board, headed by Terah Rahming, was moving quickly to rectify the immediate needs at the airport which included resurfacing a section of the tarmac.

At the time, Rahming explained that a contract was signed for the project prior to her taking office in August, and work was to begin within days of GB News’ interview with her.

She noted that while FAD is working to make immediate improvements at the airport, they are only temporary fixes.

“While the government is seeking a developer for the airport, we want to make the travel experience a little more pleasant,” Rahming said.

Last week, FAD released a statement advising that a contractor has been chosen to repair and renovate the domestic terminal through a bidding process.

While not naming the company, the statement said, “The winner was a firm of Bahamian contractors that previously did work for FAD on time and on budget.”

The statement said the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder and the project will provide excellent opportunities for employment of Grand Bahamians.

It also said FAD “is focused on interim solutions to welcome the thousands of guests we anticipate will arrive by the new Sunwing flights from Canada and the inaugural flight of Bahamasair from Raleigh, North Carolina”.

Bahamasair is scheduled to start twice-weekly direct flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on November 17 and the Sunwing flights from Toronto and Montreal are scheduled to start December 17.