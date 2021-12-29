A successful 2021 BLTA Giorgio Baldacci Open Nationals

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) is congratulating the champions of the 2021 Giorgio Baldacci Open National Championships – Sydney Clarke for the ladies and Spencer Newman among the men.

For both athletes, this is the second time that they are capturing the coveted titles. They both won in straight sets.

Clarke defeated Elana Mackey, 6-2 and 6-0, and Newman won over Marvin Rolle, 6-3 and 6-3.

Clarke did not drop a set on her journey to the national title while Newman stayed focused during his journey and was able to triumph to the top once again.

The BLTA also congratulates Mackey and Rolle on their strong tournament performances and runner-up placements.

“They displayed great talent in the tournament,” stated a BLTA press release. “This was Elana’s first BLTA Nationals Finals. Marvin Rolle is a veteran player and has represented the country on numerous occasions as a player and coach.”

Clarke and Donte Armbrister took home the sportsmanship awards.

“We congratulate them both on achieving this award,” stated the release.

Armbrister finished fourth in the men’s tournament, falling short to Baker Newman in the third place match.

“Congratulations to Baker and Donte on their semifinal performances. The BLTA also extends congratulations to Sierra Donaldson on receiving the Pennie Baldacci Award for participating in seven consecutive open nationals and representing the country in the Billie Jean King Cup tournament for six years.”

Pennie Baldacci, the wife of the late Giorgio Baldacci, continues to be a sponsor of the BLTA nationals.

“We are thankful, naming this award in her honor,” stated the release. “The BLTA also congratulates Sierra on a strong showing and her third-place finish in the tournament. We congratulate Saphirre Ferguson as she competed well, ending in the fourth position in the tournament. This was Saphirre’s first open nationals appearance. Congratulations to all the winners, finalists and participants.”

Donaldson knocked off Ferguson in the women’s third-place match.

There was a tremendous amount of talent on display at the 2021 tournament, a good mixture of veteran players and new talent.

There were four former Davis Cup players and three former Billie Jean King Cup players participating.