A trio of silver partners come on board with CARIFTA

The Local Organizing Committee of the 50th CARIFTA Games (LOC) welcomes three silver partners on board with the junior regional track and field event being about a month away. The announcement came at a press conference held at the Cultural Village at the eastern side of the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium yesterday.

Joining the long list of sponsors are accounting firms Ernst and Young (EY) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and the Arawak Port Development Limited. The three sponsors donated $20,000 each for a sum of $60,000.

Partner at PWC Myra Lundy-Mortimer knows the path that the event has led Bahamians and Caribbean athletes to has been beneficial in their lives. A number of former CARIFTA athletes have gone on to experience collegiate and professional success. She recognized that this is the ninth time that The Bahamas is hosting the event.

“We know that an investment in our youth is an investment in the future of our continued success story of The Bahamas for the next 50 years. It is with this investment that we proudly stand with the LOC for the CARIFTA Games. As a proud sponsor, our team is committed to supporting the legacy that CARIFTA has achieved in youth development, sports and culture, and we are thrilled to make a contribution to the continued investment in the future workforce and athletics in The Bahamas,” Lundy-Mortimer said.

Bahamas Country Managing Partner at EY Michele Thompson said that it is imperative to support the athletes and CARIFTA as it helps to prepare the next generation to be successful in the future.

“We believe that the inherent confidence, the leadership skills, working in high-performing teams and the discipline that athletes develop over years of dedicated training add tremendous value to their future career paths. We admire our athletes who are exhibiting resilience, and promoting good values, which are part of our history and our culture. Athletes give us all a good example as they navigate through their challenges while setting their eyes on gold. We wish all the very best, particularly our young athletes as they showcase their athletic abilities regionally and globally,” Thompson said.

Administrative Assistant at APD Limited Bianca Aranha said that as a good corporate citizen they had to find a way to come on board to support the athletes.

“We are very excited to be a part of this,” Aranha said. “We want to encourage all Bahamians to come in their colors and support the young athletes. We believe in the future of our nation and we know the CARIFTA Games is the training ground for them to come to the senior level so we’re looking forward to with partnering with the LOC.”

Minster of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said he is looking forward to seeing the performances of the local and visiting athletes at CARIFTA.

“It has been my pleasure to watch the continued progression I have seen as the repairs, preparations and planning begins to manifest for these upcoming 50th CARIFTA Games. I am proud today to join hands with these new partners who support our goal of making the upcoming CARIFTA Games amazing and a better avenue for our young athletes. As the latest silver partners for 50th CARIFTA Games, we welcome you to the CARIFTA family. I thank them for partnering with us,” Bowleg said.

The 50th CARIFTA Games is set to be held April 8-10 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Tickets are already on sale as Bahamian athletes look to perform at a high level. Tickets can be obtained at the box office at the stadium or online at the website www.carifta50.com.