AA announces flight from Miami to Governor’s Harbour

American Airlines (AA) has added Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, to its route network for the upcoming winter season.

Starting February 3, 2024, AA will have flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Governor’s Harbour Bahamas (GHB) twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, making it “the only US carrier flying nonstop from MIA to Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas”, according to a statement published on AA’s website yesterday.

“With a more than 30-year history at Miami International Airport, American is proud to serve as the hometown airline, providing our customers with an unparalleled network that includes unique destinations like Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas; Anguilla, and Sacramento, California,” Juan Carlos Liscano, AA’s vice president of MIA hub operations, noted in the statement. “Next winter, we’re proud to continue to invest in the undisputed gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, a true point of pride for our more than 14,000 locally based team members.”

At present, AA flies to more than 45 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

According to the statement, services will operate on Embraer E175 aircraft, which will coincide with the airline’s winter schedule for The Bahamas, which is set to include up to 14 daily departures to six destinations.

AA will also expand its winter schedule from MIA to Latin America and the Caribbean to include more than 140 peak-day departures to more than 70 destinations, offering one-stop access to the largest network of destinations within the region by any US airline.

This announcement comes just after Delta Air Lines announced its new flight from New York to Nassau twice daily for the winter season from December 16 until April 7, 2024. JetBlue also recently announced a flight from Los Angeles to Nassau on Saturdays, starting November 4, 2023.

Additional routes by AA to Latin America and the Caribbean include an increase to three daily flights between December 5 and April 3, 2024 to Cartagena, Colombia; as well as an increase to two daily flights between December 20 to January 7, 2024 to Anguilla and Barranquilla, Colombia; an increase to three daily flights during the same period to Bridgetown, Barbados; Liberia, Costa Rica and St. Maarten; an increase to three peak-day flights on Saturdays during the same period to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; an increase to four daily flights during the same period to San Jose, Costa Rica; and an increase to six daily flights during the same period to Cancún, Mexico.