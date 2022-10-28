Abaco Big Bird working to get back to pre-Dorian production levels

It could take Abaco Big Bird poultry farm another two years to get its production back to the levels it enjoyed before Hurricane Dorian Hit Abaco a little more than three years ago, the farm’s Manager of Operations Lance Pinder said yesterday, explaining that Abaco Big Bird once supplied five percent of locally consumed chicken.

According to Pinder, right now the farm can produce only 500,000 pounds of chicken per year as a result of losses suffered via Dorian, whereas before, the farm pushed out 2.5 million pounds of chicken.

Pinder said the operation is now seeking to add a breeder flock to the farm in order to improve the sustainability of its product, as well as sustain other smaller farms in the country.

“So, we can actually breed and hatch the eggs here, have the chicks within the country and that will really insulate the country from these kinds of bird flu problems and any other things like costs, finding the birds and sourcing the birds,” said Pinder.

“I think once we can do that, especially if we can do lots of layer breeder flocks as well, that will really open up the industry.”

Pinder said while bird flu is not a concern when it comes to their flocks, outbreaks in several places in the US this year have greatly reduced the amount of chicks the company has been able to purchase. He said the company has had to look to Belgium for product, adding that the shortage of chicks has hampered Abaco Big Bird’s production this year and left the company short of meeting its usual demand for chicken.

Pinder said inflation has put even more pressure on the company, with some of its costs increasing between 50 percent and 200 percent.

The company will get some help after being awarded a Climate-Smart Technology Encouragement Grant, initiated by the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) and Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs. The grant will allow the company to implement solar energy production into its operation, reducing costs by 20 percent. Pinder said consumers can also help by requesting Abaco Big Bird’s products at local grocers.