Abaco hurricane shelter foundation still not complete

It is unlikely that a community center and hurricane shelter on Abaco, which was started by the Minnis administration, will be completed in time for hurricane season, Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Chairman Alex Storr said yesterday.

“We have a new projects director who is in place,” Storr said.

“He’s getting familiar with it. We are also speaking with the contractor to see how best they can proceed. There were some costs that caused concerns. I think we would have spent close to $900,000 so far and we don’t even have a completed foundation as yet.

“There are some things that are causing some concern. There may have been issues with the design or other issues. We are, right now, trying to analyze that project in its totality and determine how we are going to proceed.”

The government broke ground on the community center in Central Rocks in December 2020.

The project was slated to be completed in May 2021.

“It definitely will not be ready for this hurricane season,” Storr said when asked for a timeline for completion.

“When we took over, we met that project stalled. We are trying our best to get it restarted. But we want to restart it in a manner that won’t be wasting taxpayers’ or donors’ money and to make sure that we’re building the best facility that we can and get the use for its purpose.”

Storr said the project, which was initially projected to cost $1.8 million, will likely cost more than $3 million.

He said the government is expected to receive funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the project.

Storr said he expects the funding as soon as this month.

“It will help us to restart the project and continue it,” he said.

“The Indian government donated the money and it’s coming through the UNDP. The original sum would have been $1 million. But I think the UNDP has funds and fees that they take out. So, I think by the time we get it, it will be around $900,000.”

The project will be funded by donors.

Development of the community center started one year after Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and left scores of people dead and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

In December 2020, then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the structure would be designed according to the Bahamas Building Code, with a wind rating of 180 miles per hour sustained.

He said the windows and glazing elements are impact-resistant glass.

“The Abaco Center includes stand-alone sustainable elements such as solar-driven power supply and distribution and backup power generators powering low voltage energy-saving ultra-long lasting LED lighting,” Minnis said.

“The center includes water-saving technology with backup storage to maintain operations for at least five days in the event of damage to the water supply infrastructure.”