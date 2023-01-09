HomeNews

Abaco man allegedly found with large quantity of drugs denied bail

Artesia Davis January 9, 2023
1 minute read

A man arrested after police allegedly seized a large amount of drugs and ammunition from his home has been denied bail.

Fred Smith, 46, of Treasure Cay, Abaco, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Monday on drugs and firearms offenses.

The charges steam from a January 4 raid on a home at Treasure Cay, Abaco.

Police officers allegedly found 717 pounds of marijuana, 275 rounds 7.62mm ammunition, 110 rounds of .223 ammunition; 502 .22 rounds, a rifle magazine and a magazine muzzle.

Smith denied charges of drug possession with intent to supply, possession of ammunition with intent to supply and possession of a component part of a firearm at his arraignment.

McKinney denied bail because Smith had failed to appear for his trial concerning a 2015 gun case.

Smith returns to court for trial on February 6.

He’s represented by Roger Minnis and Tamara Taylor-Storr.

