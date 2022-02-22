Abaco supermarket owner wants govt to remove VAT from breadbasket items

Maxwell’s Supermarket Owner Chad Sawyer said yesterday the government should reconsider its recent reintroduction of value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items as more people struggle to buy groceries as a result of inflation.

“The consumer still only has x amount of dollars a week to feed his family,” Sawyer said.

“Of course, prices have gone up, due to supply and demand, and a lack of supply. It’s a worldwide thing. It’s just not here in Abaco or in Nassau or in The Bahamas. It’s not only in Florida. It’s all through the United States.

“Especially when the 10 percent VAT went back on food items, here in Abaco, it definitely made an impact then. You know, we had the SARZ (special economic recovery zone) where the VAT was exempt after the hurricane.

“That went back on in January, so that gave the consumer 10 percent less.”

When asked if he believes VAT should be removed from breadbasket items, nearly two months after it was reintroduced to the items, he replied, “Most definitely. That would really help a lot.”

Sawyer said many individuals on Abaco are still struggling to make ends meet more than two years after Hurricane Dorian devastated most of the island.

He noted that some individuals still live in domes that were erected after the killer Category 5 storm.

“I know of situations where half of the family is in the dome and half the family is living in a car in the yard,” Sawyer said.

“While you see a lot of progress, there are still a lot of people out there hurting.”

Sawyer said some individuals are now buying fewer items in the grocery store because of the higher prices.

He said this is because “they don’t have any more money to spend”.

“At the same time, the cost of gasoline is going up,” Sawyer said.

“Everything is going up. It ain’t only food. It’s everything else. They do definitely buy less because the money gets less. They probably wind up spending around the same amount of money in the store but they get less for it.”

Inflation-fueled price increases in The Bahamas seemed to coincide with the reduction of VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent and the reintroduction of the tax on breadbasket items.

The government insisted that Bahamians would not feel the reintroduction of VAT on those items because they would be saving more with the overall reduction of the tax.

Super Value Chief Financial Officer Debra Symonette said recently the 10 percent VAT increase on breadbasket items coupled with inflation appears to present Bahamians with “a double whammy”.

However, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the overall decrease in VAT likely helps “to mitigate some of that impact of the global inflation”.

Last week, Prime Minister Philip Davis met with stakeholders in the shipping, wholesale, retail, and petroleum industries to discuss rising costs caused by global inflation.

He underscored his government’s commitment to growing the economy and finding ways to keep prices low for Bahamians during the historic global inflation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain challenges.