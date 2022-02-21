Abaconians struggle to make life work in domes

There is mold growing on the ceiling.

Angie McIntosh, who lives in one of the 39 temporary domes constructed in Spring City, Abaco, meant to assist Hurricane Dorian survivors with no place to go, said she keeps a bottle of bleach on hand to clean spots of mold that grow inside the dome.

When The Nassau Guardian visited Spring City last week, menacing storm clouds hammered down rain.

McIntosh was sorting clothes to take to the laundry, when The Guardian knocked on her door.

She invited The Nassau Guardian inside the small structure she’s called home for more than two years.

“It’s really cold when it’s cold,” she said of the dome, noting that it feels as cold as 40 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

“When it rains, like now, it’ll get musty. You have to constantly clean with bleach, like any dark spots you see developing. Like right now, I have some places that I need to do.

“You constantly have to have bleach on hand, so when you see the mold developing, you have to clean it.

“For me, my sinus keeps bothering me, so I’m trying to find a way out. That’s what I’m trying to see, to get out.”

Her dome has a bed, sofa, a small dining room table with stools, two hot plates, a kitchen sink, a bathroom, running water, and electricity. She also has a refrigerator, a microwave, and a television.

It’s not much, she said, but it’s better than nothing.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, carved a path of death and destruction on Abaco and later Grand Bahama in September 2019. Abaco proved no match for Dorian’s 25-foot storm surges and 185-mile-per-hour winds.

Thousands of residents on both islands lost their homes. At least 70 people died during the storm and many more remain missing.

In the aftermath, many left the islands.

McIntosh said she moved into her dome shortly after returning to Abaco in 2020.

“I was on vacation during the storm,” she said.

“I ended up in Florida for five months before I came back.”

Her home in Spring City, which she has a mortgage on, was badly damaged by the storm.

She said she wants to move back into her home in the next four to six months, but she doesn’t have a job at the moment.

Before Dorian, she worked as a patient care assistant at the government clinic, she said. That job came to an end last year.

She’s hoping to have a job by next month, she said.

“I cried the whole year after I came home in January 2020,” she said.

“Even after I got in the dome, there were the millipedes. We had to conceal the floor because the beams were open, so there were millipedes and you couldn’t sleep because the millipedes were dropping on you.

“With the floor open, it was still so cold. It was a lot going on, so I was just crying, crying, crying. I thought I was losing my mind.”

She said, “It’s a bit rough but you still have to give God thanks for everything, that you’re still alive.

“So many lost their lives. We’re hoping that something better happens under this government for persons who lost their homes or who never had a home.”

In every dome visited by The Nassau Guardian, pockets of mold were visible in the ceilings.

Ms. Murray, 63, who lives two domes on the left from McIntosh, said she has nowhere else to go.

“I am blessed to have it but these have several issues,” she said.

“I know everyone experiences the same thing. When we have a foggy night, in here sweats; everything is wet.

“I get a lot of mold and mildew. Right now, I really don’t have anywhere else to go and I need to get out of here because my oldest daughter, she is asthmatic.

“That’s doing her so bad.”

Murray, who is on early retirement, said she has two men come in and clean the mold at the highest points on her ceiling where she can’t reach.

She pointed to a portion of the ceiling and said, “The whole of this was mold.”

The Guardian noted a faint black outline in the ceiling, about the size of a small pizza.

“I stay wiping down with bleach and different stuff,” she said.

“I use a lot of vinegar, too.”

Murray was hesitant to share her first name but invited The Nassau Guardian into her dome.

Her granddaughter was on the computer, engaged in virtual classes.

Murray’s dome had no sofa, but it had a fridge, gas stove, microwave, bed, a dresser, fan, another mattress, television and two hot plates.

It was clean. She said she painted it. On the television, The Golden Girls played.

Her home in Spring City is gone, she said. The storm tore it down, leaving behind the foundation.

“All of the places I went for help, a lot of folks told me if I build back wood, they can help,” she said.

“I want concrete because I’m a single parent and I just feel like the concrete would be just a bit more sturdier.

“Everyone is saying if you had built back [using] wood, you would have been in your house already. That’s not the point. I can go back in the house if I had to build it with wood but there’s no man in the house. I have to do everything for the children.”

Despite the challenges, Murray, who worked in Treasure Cay before the storm, said she is thankful to have a roof over her head.

“Until you walk a mile in my shoe, just listen,” she said.

“Don’t criticize us. I heard one lady say a time ago that we are ungrateful.

“We are not ungrateful. I am eternally grateful for having this, even though this is what it is.

“I could have been out there sleeping in my car and I’m not. God blessed us with this and it’s better than nothing. It’s just that I need some help to get out of it. To the ones on the outside looking in, don’t judge.”

In the dome next to Murray, Ruthiemae Theagene, 72, said she is staying positive.

Retired and living off her pension, Theagene said she lost everything in Dorian.

“I try not to worry about it because there are so many people who lose their lives,” she said.

“So many of them aren’t here. So many of them died during the storm. Thank God we are here.”

The Guardian observed domes in Marsh Harbour and many more in Dundas Town and Murphy Town.

In 2019, the Minnis administration announced plans for a Family Relief Centre in Spring City to be comprised of 250 domes at a cost of $6.4 million. However, only 39 domes were built.

The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) later said that individual storm survivors could request to have a dome on their own property instead of being restricted to Spring City.

The remaining domes are sitting in 48 shipping containers at Tropical Shipping, which has cost the government nearly $1 million in demurrage, DRA Chairman Alex Storr said.

During a recent press conference, Storr described the domes situation as “a nightmare”.

“I am still doing investigations on them, so I don’t want to say much on them,” he said.

“But I will say that they were inadequate for the purpose and for our climate; they were inadequate.”