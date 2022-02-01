Abandoning stadium project would not be wise, Sears says

Of the $31 million needed to complete the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, $17.9 million is needed to complete the main building alone, according to a senior government official.

Another $1.8 million is for artificial turf; $1.7 million for an IT system; $1.1 million for ancillary buildings; $906,000 for outstanding change orders; $490,000 for lighting; $375,000 for hardscape and landscape; $177,000 for irrigation; $123,000 for outfield safety wall pads and $98,000 for a batting cage.

Combined, those outstanding works add up to $24.7 million. However, a 15 percent contingency, and 10 percent VAT bring the total to $31 million.

The original budget for the construction of the stadium was $27.48 million.

More than $27.44 million has already been spent on the project, which stalled in 2017, when it was supposed to have been completed.

The official who provided the information asked not to be identified.

While Minister of Works Alfred Sears pledged that the stadium will be finished by the end of this year, the 2021/2022 budget does not allocate the funding for its completion.

Many have criticized the government’s decision to prioritize the project, given The Bahamas’ dire financial circumstances.

But Sears maintained yesterday that it makes more sense to complete the project than to let the money already spent go to waste.

“First of all, it’s approximately $27 million that was already spent,” he said.

“Are you saying that should just be abandoned?

“…Is that what the question is, whether we should just leave $27 million as an unfinished project and just write off the $27 million?”

Sears noted that penalties have already been costly, given the project delays.

“These are unfunded projects where you have outstanding contracts that are incurring liability,” he said.

“The sooner we get to the completion, the sooner we cut off the liability.”

Sears added, “The contractor has a contract and a lot of the cost is accumulated penalties for the delay.

“…And once the facility is completed, it will generate funding, it will facilitate national events and also for the sports development of the country.”

When asked if he believes the stadium will generate enough funds to justify its nearly $60 million price tag, he said the revenue generation will be “significant” over time.

“When a federation comes and has a tournament here, that’s heads in beds in terms of stimulating and contributing to the tourism industry,” he said.

Sears added, “I think it will generate a continuous stream of revenue as well as contribute to the national development of the sport. It is also a special events venue, concerts and other activities could be hosted there. So, over time, it will generate significant revenue.”