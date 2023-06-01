Obituaries

Abbey Willamae "Ula" Ferguson Brown – West

DEATH NOTICE

Abbey Willamae “Ula” Ferguson Brown – West, age 71 of Fort Fincastle and formerly of Kemp’s Bay, South Andros died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Phillip Augustus West, 3 Sons: Adrian Don Brown, Ouni Lamont Christian and Valentino Brown (Myrlinda); 3 Daughters: Shantell Ferguson (Kirsch), Shaniqua Raquel Brown and Troyanna Ferguson; Grandchildren:Ashley Ferguson, Donitia and Dana Brown, Kirschtin and Kirshan Ferguson, Gabriel Rolle, Antonya Strachan, Harmony and Treasure Brown; Troy Ferguson Jr., Navado Sears, Adrian Don Brown Jr., Jessie Brown and Dashwell; Great-grandchildren: Kahleel Ferguson, Sienna Rolle, Ricardo Bauld Jr. II and Navado Sears Jr. 1 Sister: Sylvia Phillips of The Bluff, South Andros and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

