Abraham Lincoln Maycock aged 78 of Arawak Avenue and formerly of Farmer’s Cay, Exuma, died at his residence on Monday, October 3rd, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Andrea Darling, Jessica Colebrooke, Monica Moss, Tina and Tonneshe Maycock; Sons: Derick, Stephen, Pedro, Michael, Lincoln, Donnie, and Tad Maycock; Sisters: Mavis Leticia, Mary Wells and Areneta Latoya Johnson; Brothers: Daniel Dwight, Noel, Ira Moody, Patrick, and Merlin Maycock; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.