Accused gun smuggler granted $60k bail

A man accused of importing firearms into the country has been granted $60,000 bail.

Larry Burrows, 36, was arrested on December 16, 2021 after he was returned to The Bahamas with the assistance of US authorities.

Prosecutors allege that Burrows fled to Florida in 2018 to avoid arrest.

Bahamian authorities in September 2021 sought help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in locating Burrows. It was discovered that Burrows was living in the US illegally.

Burrows is accused of conspiring with others to import 16 firearms of various caliber into the country between November 2017 to September 2020.

Last month, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt refused bail on the grounds that he was a flight risk.

However, Justice Deborah Fraser ruled that conditions could be imposed to ensure that Burrows appears for his trial.

As a condition of his bail, Burrows must wear an electronic monitoring device and report to the Quakoo Street Police Station three times a week.

Ian Cargill represents Burrows.