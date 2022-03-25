News

Accused gun smuggler granted $60k bail

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 8 hours ago
241 1 minute read

A man accused of importing firearms into the country has been granted $60,000 bail.

Larry Burrows, 36, was arrested on December 16, 2021 after he was returned to The Bahamas with the assistance of US authorities.

Prosecutors allege that Burrows fled to Florida in 2018 to avoid arrest.

Bahamian authorities in September 2021 sought help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in locating Burrows. It was discovered that Burrows was living in the US illegally.

Burrows is accused of conspiring with others to import 16 firearms of various caliber into the country between November 2017 to September 2020.

Last month, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt refused bail on the grounds that he was a flight risk.

However, Justice Deborah Fraser ruled that conditions could be imposed to ensure that Burrows appears for his trial.

As a condition of his bail, Burrows must wear an electronic monitoring device and report to the Quakoo Street Police Station three times a week.

Ian Cargill represents Burrows.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 8 hours ago
241 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of A royal welcome

A royal welcome

8 hours ago
Photo of CDC reduces The Bahamas’ travel advisory

CDC reduces The Bahamas’ travel advisory

8 hours ago
Photo of Amended Road Traffic Act comes into force

Amended Road Traffic Act comes into force

8 hours ago
Photo of BUT president welcomes return of police in schools

BUT president welcomes return of police in schools

8 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker