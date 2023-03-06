News

Accused killer granted bail after eight years behind bars

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email March 6, 2023
41 1 minute read

A 51-year-old man was granted bail last week as he awaits a second trial in relation to the death of a retired British doctor.

Moses Morris has been in custody since his arrest for the murder of Dr. George Harding on April 4, 2015.

Harding was found stabbed to death multiple times at his home in Clarence Town, Long Island, and prosecutors alleged that Morris was responsible.

However, a jury acquitted Morris of the murder charge last month, but they couldn’t reach a verdict on the alternative verdict of manslaughter.

As a result, the trial judge, Deborah Fraser, ordered a retrial on the manslaughter charge.

Morris appeared before Senior Justice Bernard Turner for a bail hearing last week. His bail was set at $17,000.

Morris is represented by David Cash.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email March 6, 2023
41 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Two fined in drug cases

March 6, 2023

Bell says employers should go to court on third violation

March 3, 2023

Police officer accused of sexually abusing his daughter

March 3, 2023

Police launching sex crimes, domestic violence unit

March 3, 2023
Back to top button