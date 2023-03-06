Accused killer granted bail after eight years behind bars

A 51-year-old man was granted bail last week as he awaits a second trial in relation to the death of a retired British doctor.

Moses Morris has been in custody since his arrest for the murder of Dr. George Harding on April 4, 2015.

Harding was found stabbed to death multiple times at his home in Clarence Town, Long Island, and prosecutors alleged that Morris was responsible.

However, a jury acquitted Morris of the murder charge last month, but they couldn’t reach a verdict on the alternative verdict of manslaughter.

As a result, the trial judge, Deborah Fraser, ordered a retrial on the manslaughter charge.

Morris appeared before Senior Justice Bernard Turner for a bail hearing last week. His bail was set at $17,000.

Morris is represented by David Cash.