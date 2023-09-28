News

Accused robber denied bail in interest of public safety

A 25-year-old man accused of armed robbery was denied bail on Wednesday in the interest of public safety.

Prosecutors objected to the release of Tarrico Bowleg, citing his alleged gang ties and the number of people on bail who have been killed.

Bowleg was on bail for the 2021 murder of Indian accountant Biswajit Pati when he allegedly robbed Restaurant Supply of $18,000 in September 2022.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and Bowleg is presumed innocent.

However, Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson noted that police statistics show that 22 people who were wearing ankle bracelets as a condition of bail have been killed.

Additionally, from 2017 to May 2023, 12 innocent bystanders were killed by being in the wrong place at the wrong time, the statistics show.

Grant-Thompson said that there were no bail conditions that she could impose to address those concerns.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier was the prosecutor and Cassie Bethel represented Bowleg.

