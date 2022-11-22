News

Accused thief denied bail

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email November 22, 2022
73 1 minute read

A magistrate yesterday denied an accused thief bail because of his criminal history and pending cases.

Shaquille Gray, who also goes by the name Larry Benson, is accused of stealing multiple construction tools, valued at $14,570, from Rhyan Dean on November 6.

The resident of East Street South pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The prosecutor Sergeant M Harvey objected to Gray being released pending trial because he’s currently on bail for similar charges and he has a recent conviction for robbery.

As a result, Swain remanded Gray to custody until February 27 for the start of his trial.

However, Swain advised Gray that he as a right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Alex Morley appeared for Gray.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email November 22, 2022
73 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

PM: PLP got no money from FTX

November 22, 2022

PM denies statement Sears made in House on BPL fuel hedge issue

November 22, 2022

Chief justice applauds govt move to create gender parity

November 22, 2022

Mitchell: Nothing unusual about FTX collapse

November 22, 2022
Back to top button