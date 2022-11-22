Accused thief denied bail

A magistrate yesterday denied an accused thief bail because of his criminal history and pending cases.

Shaquille Gray, who also goes by the name Larry Benson, is accused of stealing multiple construction tools, valued at $14,570, from Rhyan Dean on November 6.

The resident of East Street South pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The prosecutor Sergeant M Harvey objected to Gray being released pending trial because he’s currently on bail for similar charges and he has a recent conviction for robbery.

As a result, Swain remanded Gray to custody until February 27 for the start of his trial.

However, Swain advised Gray that he as a right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Alex Morley appeared for Gray.