Aces put their program on display

Realizing the important decision of choosing a high school has changed over the years. Today, with more options and a lot more factors involved in making the choice of a high school, parents, along with their children, should not rely solely on word of mouth or other families’ experiences but must do their own research when choosing a school that suits their child. This will allow the child to reach their full potential – no matter the child’s ability – at a high school where the values reflect their own.

With this in mind, Aquinas College has hosted for approximately a decade, an annual open house for prospective students and their families, similar to college tours. Sixth-grade students and high school-aged students and their families are invited to tour the school, meet administrators and teachers, as well as explore the school’s academics, fine arts, technical and vocational and athletics programs.

Shona Knowles, Aquinas College principal, said they do this to allow students and their parents to “discover all that Aquinas has to offer” and get the chance to meet their “accomplished and engaged students and dedicated administrators and teachers”.

Catholic Board of Education (CBE) sixth-grade students were given the opportunity to tour the campus last week. They were bused to the school’s campus.

Olivia Johnson, a student at Sts. Francis & Joseph School, described the campus tour as “amazing” even though she said she felt “nerves” taking over her body as they entered the campus.

“I was intimidated to enter the high school gates of Aquinas College,” said Olivia.

But she and her peers were immediately welcomed, which she said put her at ease.

“We learned about the many activities and clubs that we can participate in upon acceptance to the school. There were so many wonderful things to choose from. If there was one important takeaway I would keep with me after such a warm greeting, it would be excellence is a habit – this is the theme at Aquinas College, and it was on full display by the administration team and the student leaders.”

Her schoolmate Brady Knowles described the tour as “unforgettable” and said that during the tour, he witnessed the school’s theme in practice.

“It was evident that the students took great pride in keeping their school clean. On the tour, we visited the school’s art Gallery, which was a beautiful site. There were many student artworks on display. We popped into the science lab with Mr. [Raymond] Knight, he showed us a few well-preserved animals and gave a mini lesson on them.”

Brady was intrigued. He said science is his favorite subject.

Aquinas College offers academics in a faith-based setting where students are taught, nurtured, and guided through Catholic values to pursue excellence and become beacons of hope in the community. Aquinas College administration officials say the school is not an institution, but a community of learning committed to providing an environment where students are exposed to more than facts and information.

Aquinas College is the only private school on the island of New Providence offering technical and vocational education and training. The school also boasts a state-of-the-art library and science labs, an amphitheater, recording studio and art gallery. Aquinas College also offers 12 AP subjects – calculus, language, history, biology, physics, chemistry, micro-economics, 2D art, 3D art, psychology, computer and music. They added three sciences and computer class last year. The school has no candidates for AP music this year, but it is offered.

Aquinas College’s open house continues on Saturday, January 21 for the public. Guided tours will be given starting at 10 a.m. with light refreshments made by students in the culinary arts program served.

Registration forms for the 2023-24 school year will also be available.

For more information, telephone 361-5534 or 361-5574.