LifestylesReligion

ACM branch formed at St. Christopher, The Martyr Anglican Church

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email August 3, 2023
168 1 minute read
Anglican Church Men Council President Gevon Moss, fourth from right, presents David Daxon Jr., St. Christopher ACM branch president, with their charter. Also pictured is Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd, rector at St. Christopher’s. YVETTE STRACHAN

With the charter of the Anglican Church Men (ACM) branch (ACM) of The Anglican Church of St. Christopher, The Martyr, ACM Council President Gevon Moss said the diocese sees possibilities for mentorship, fellowship and networking that will aid in the growth and development of the parish and the Lyford Cay community where the church is established.

The ACM received its official charter from Moss during the church’s patronal festival on Sunday, July 30.

Moss made the presentation to Diocesan Bishop Laish Boyd, rector at St. Christopher.

“We are ecstatic and grateful that we will now have the ministry of the Anglican Church Men operating in the community of Lyford Cay. It has been a work in progress for many years,” said Moss. “We welcome the 20 new members including Prime Minister Philip Davis.”

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email August 3, 2023
168 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

State-recognized funeral for Reverend Lloyd Smith

August 3, 2023

Charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism

August 3, 2023

Take time for you

August 1, 2023

Experiential and problem-based learning

July 31, 2023
Back to top button