Action continues for The Bahamas at CAC Games

Action continued for The Bahamas over the weekend at the 24th edition Central America and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, as sailing wrapped up and several other disciplines including team sports got underway.

The water polo team got into action on Saturday when they squeaked pass Centro Caribe Sports team 10-9 at the Complejo Acuático Merliot in Group A action. Joshua Gibson led the Bahamian side with five goals. He got help from Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield who finished with a hat-trick.

The Bahamas opened the game with a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. They poured in four more goals in the second quarter to take a 7-5 lead at halftime. A huge third quarter saw The Bahamas outscoring their opponents 3-1 as they went into the fourth period up 10-6.

The fourth quarter saw The Bahamas’ defense breaking down as they allowed three goals and was unable to find the back of the net. They held on for the 10-9 win.

They had a tough matchup against Mexico last night. No scores were available at press time.

In archery, The Bahamas had two athletes, Rachel Taylor-Brown and Leron Rolle, in action at the Polígono de Tiro con Arco Ciudad Merliot. Rolle finished 21st in the men’s compound individual with 674 points. He had 37 10’s and 14 “inner 10’s”.

Taylor-Brown scored 517 total points to finish 29th in the women’s recurve individual. She had four 10’s and one “inner 10’s”.

The duo teamed up for the mixed compound team event and scored 1,191 and finished 13th. They had 13 10’s and 15 “inner 10’s”. They were defeated by Puerto Rico 151-136 in the mixed compound team round of 16.

Bahamian sailor, Joshua Higgins, wrapped up action in the men’s International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 7 at the Parque Recreativo Apulo on Friday. He had three races on that day. In his final race in the competition, Higgins finished 10th.

He finished 11th out of 16 sailors in the competition with a net score of 81 points and his total score was 97 points. The Bahamian sailor had six top-10 finishes with his best finish coming in his second race where he placed fifth. His other top-10 finishes included two seventh-place finishes that came in races one and seven while he was 10th in races four, eight and nine.

The CAC Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event for athletes in the Caribbean and Central America. It will wrap up on July 8.

There are 51 athletes representing The Bahamas in 11 sporting disciplines – athletics, swimming, water polo, men’s basketball, women’s softball, boxing, equestrian, archery, beach soccer, judo and triathlon.

There are 20 officials for Team Bahamas.