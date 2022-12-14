Action underway for Team Bahamas in Australia

Rhanishka Gibbs was the first in action for The Bahamas at the 16th FINA (World Swimming Federation) Short Course (25m) Championships that is being contested at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC) in Melbourne, Australia.

Gibbs was in action in the pool in the women’s 50 meters (m) butterfly sprint yesterday. She swam out of lane seven in heat number three and clocked a time of 28.07 seconds – just over three seconds slower than the fastest swimmer in the heats. It was better than her entry time of 28.62 seconds. Overall, Gibbs placed 31st. Yufei Zhang, of China, clocking the fastest time of 24.75 seconds in the opening round.

Head Coach Travano McPhee said that Gibbs had a very good swim as she improved on her entry time.

Lamar Taylor was also due to swim yesterday. He was scheduled to take part in the men’s 50m fly, swimming out of lane three in heat number four but he did not start the race. He had just finished wrapping up competition at the Henderson State University midseason meet over the weekend, and his flight did not get into Australia in time for him to swim in the men’s 50m fly race.

Also competing for The Bahamas are Victoria Russell and Luke-Kennedy Thompson.

The team trained together for the first time in Australia yesterday and McPhee likes how the team looks.

“They looked good in the pre-warmups,” McPhee said. “They were able to train as a full team after Taylor got into Melbourne. The team has settled in nicely and adjusted to the time zone. With the 16-hour time difference, most of the team arrived a few days earlier than we normally would have so they can adjust their sleeping patterns. They have been able to adapt and get their eight hours of sleep in.”

The Bahamas continues action today with the mixed 4x50m medley relay that will have all the swimmers in action. They will be swimming in heat number three out of lane seven. Also, Taylor will swim in the 100m free. He will be entering that race with an entry time of 50.25 seconds and he will swim out of lane four in heat number three. It is in this same race that Taylor broke the national record at last year’s edition of the world short course championships.

Taylor is the only returning member from last year’s competition that was held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Last year’s team featured Joanna Evans, Lilly Higgs, Izaak Bastian and Taylor. Bastian broke three national records at that meet.

This is the Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s final international meet for the year. Competition wraps up on Sunday December 18.