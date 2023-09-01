Life continues to evolve for Chantel O’Brian after her historic run on the Miss Universe stage. Her latest accomplishment has seen her release two e-books for women on how they can train their mind and begin to understand that cultivating their aura isn’t mystical, but practical by knowing who they are and that they are invaluable.

“Activate Your Aura: Cultivating Your Aura for Women Who Lead” and “Activate Your Aura: Cultivating Your Aura for the Crown” – O’Brian says are reads for aspiring or competing pageant contestants and women who lead in their careers who would like to gain confidence in the way they present themselves and speak – and truly want to know that when they’re in the room, their presence is felt.

The free e-book has eight chapters and explores self-acceptance, emotional intelligence, positive mindset, constant development and more.

“Every girl or woman should have certain insights that help them to not only present themselves well, but really speak to their mindset,” said O’Brian a former Miss Bahamas Universe who made history when she became the first Bahamian woman to place at the Miss Universe competition during its 70th competition. O’Brian made it through to the top 10.

She said the titles came to her in a training session.

“Normally, aura is to believe that it just shows up when you ‘look the part’ or are ‘all dolled up’ – but it’s a light that you carry with you that people are drawn to. God really downloaded this into me so that I can share that even though confidence is seasonal, we can continue to shine – sometimes in other ways.”

O’Brian, the principal in P.S. O’Brian Consulting is also the official pageant and walk coach for three pageant organizations – Miss Sweetheart Organization, Miss Black International Ambassador and will now offer pageant training for the participants in Turks and Caicos to prepare them for their local and international pageants.

She is proud of her accomplishments.

“It’s always been my goal through P.S. O’Brian Consulting to create and provide different resources within not only the pageant realm but for the daily life of any girl or woman. I’ve seen it achieved through the Silk Walk Course, a self-pace online coaching guide for anyone who wants to learn how to walk with confidence on a stage or in a room. So, this e-book following it is another milestone,” she said.

“Life is all about evolution,” said O’Brian. “Since Miss Universe, I’ve become even more aware of my strengths and weakness. My desire to help transform my clients on and off the stage has grown even more and it has been reflective with my current international partnerships. I also continue a partnership with USA Ambassador Pageants as they’ve come onboard to get their contestants access to the Silk Walk Course. All-in-all, I know that my knowledge, skill, and expertise is being shared with those who understand its value.”

O’Brian will also be hosting the Aura Activated Online Coaching Program following the e-book which will target pageant interests and women who lead, respectively.

The book can be downloaded at @psobrianconsulting on Instagram and P.S. O’Brian Consulting on Facebook.