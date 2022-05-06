Activists want stronger action to prevent sex crimes

Women and children’s advocates are calling on the government to make the sexual offenders register public.

During a press conference in Parliament Square with other advocates yesterday, Rise Bahamas President Terneille Burrows offered several recommendations to the government to help address sexual abuse in The Bahamas.

Among those recommendations is the introduction of mandatory sex offender-specific evaluations.

Burrows said evaluations should include an assessment by a trained psychiatrist or clinical psychologist to properly assess the predator’s level of risk to the community before sentencing.

Silent No More founder Cindy Godet (left) and Rise Bahamas founder Terneille Burrows (right) comfort Save Our Daughters 242 founder Davina Smith as she brings remarks during yesterday’s press conference.

“Any offender who gets a third conviction for a primary designated violent or sexual crime that should result in a sentence of at least two years is now presumed to be a dangerous offender if two previous convictions each resulted in a sentence of two years or more,” she said.

“[The government should also implement a public sex offender registry that should be maintained and kept up to date for all sex offenders who have been convicted of designated sex offenses and ordered by the courts to report every year to the appropriate agency [that] maintains the list.

“Now, take note of this regarding the missing child alert. It was reported that since 2019 the government has awarded $5.4 million worth of contracts to a company called Multimedia Technologies for the Marco’s Alert. We the people need an accounting of how that money was spent.”

In late 2013, amendments to the Sexual Offences Act and the Child Protection Act were passed.

The bills were to provide for the creation of a sexual offenders register and a Mandatory Action Rescuing Children Operation (MARCO) alert, which is named for 11-year-old Marco Archer who was kidnapped near his home and murdered in September 2011.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2014, brought the sexual offenders’ register into effect in 2019.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said in December the register will not be made public.

“The first thing that happens is the minister of national security has to make a decision about who to notify when a sexual offender is released,” he said when asked how notification of the release of offenders would be handled for the register.

“The jurisprudence of thinking is the more dangerous the person is, the wider the publication. I’ve received representations that we should notify any schools near to where the person is going to live, things like that. So, we’ll take all of those on board when we make our decisions about it.”