Ada Catherine Chisholm￼

                                                                  DEATH NOTICE

 Ada Catherine Chisholm age 86 years of Windsor place and formerly of Colonel Hill, Crooked Island died at her residence on Monday August 9th, 2022.

She is survived by her Sons: Robin V Strachan, Ray and Keith McKenzie; Daughters: Dora Chisholm and Joanne Chatelain; Sisters: Juetta Ferguson and Olga Richards; Grandchildren: Robin J Strachan, Nelson and Nelshawn Chatelain, Lourdes Strachan and Krystal Seymour and a Host of Other Family, Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

