Funeral service for Adee Frederique, 62 yrs., a resident of Granger Street & formerly of Borgne, Haiti, will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Widandu Beniste. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her:

CHILDREN: Ronald, Bernadette, Maxon (deceased), Eric, Berlinda & Patrice Frederique

GRANDCHILDREN: Rajanique, Harmony, Jamaya, Elisha, Azaryah, & Princely Choute.

SISTERS: Teta & Ma’meziese Frederique

BROTHERS: Ti Mark (deceased), Charles (deceased) & Aura Seratus

SISTER IN LAW: Roseliene Pierre Frederique

NIECES: Dianette, Genta, Samantha, Fabiola, Fabienne , Saline & others too numerous to mention.

NEPHEWS: Kerby, Kerlene, McKenzie, Ferlena, John`-Brown, John Peter, Johnny & Fredson Frederique

COUSINS: Paul, Louise, Frito, Marceline, Johnny, Marcel, Bianca, Belford jr., Lucianne, Elisha, Marsha, Altagrace, Tamara, Jerry, Jay, Jacqueline, Manishka, Melon, Zana & others too much to mention.

FRIENDS & FAMILY: Rosie Simile & family, Bertrum Douglas & family, Edwin Moss & family, Nedou & family, Elane Cadet & family, Jessica Alcira & family, Dina Pierre & family, Marina Donatien & family, Leila Ambrister & family, Anthonesha Jones & family, Resha Smith & family, Ta’neil Stranch & family, Erica Bootle & family, Quetel Clarke and family, Michael & Nickeil Davis & family, Mark Delancy & family, Jack, Sonia, Sonson Jean, Marrisa Bulland & family, Harold Thurston, Corilee Sears & family, Josette & family, Benson Joseph, Destiny Johnson, Sebastian Bruno, Emmanuel Elishma, Wilmise, Jania Joseph & family, Sofe Jean, Kendesha Rolle, Frankeisha Sears, Wesley Ferguson and Kevin Simmons, Brougham Street family, Granger Street family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 12-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.