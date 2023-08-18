Semi Military Funeral Service for RETIRED DEPUTY SUPERINDENTDANT OF POLICE ADELBERT RUEBEN MACKENZIE, age 85 years of # 169 Morgan Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Driggs Hill, Andros will be held on (TODAY)Thursday, August 17th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Soldier Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne and Canon Stephen Davies (Chaplin of RBPF). Cremation will follow.

He was predeceased by his Parents: Rueben ‘Bertie’ and Blanche McKenzie; Sisters: Lila McPhee, Ruth ‘Inez’ Taylor and Helen Forbes; Brothers: Leslie & James ‘Jimmy’ McKenzie.

Adelbert is survived by his Wife of 61 years: Elsa ‘Lassie’ MacKenzie; Four Children: Troy and Trevor McKenzie (Gina), Shira (Dr. Kenworth Newbold) and Delareese MacKenzie: His other Children: Keith, Bernadette, Anishka, Adalbert; Grandchildren: Adrian Hamiltonustin, Reagan, Elijah, and Chase; Sisters: Rose Miller, Juanita Hamilton, Dorothy Curtis, Janet (Daniel) Simmons, and Ivadell McKenzie; Aunts: Doris Albury, Dame Marguerite Pindling and Priscilla Williams; Uncle: Sidney McKenzie (Gwen); Sisters in Law: Peggy Roker, Jackie Bethell & Harriet Johnson; Brother in Law: Samuel ‘Bookie’ Johnson (Inez); Nieces and Nephews including: Dareo Ferguson, Darren Knowles: Clifford Darling Jr. (Judy) Beverley Pintard, S. Andrea Darling Thompson, Sharlene Hanna-McPhee (Edgar), Theresa McPhee (Frederick), Dr. Anthony Taylor II (Kaayrn): Jonathan ‘JC Forbes’ (Vandrea), Roy Forbes, Vanria Smith, Janice Arthur, Jillian Meeres and Edsel Armbrister: Nikita Curtis (Sharon), Tanya Bullock (Kevin), Lynden Curtis, Monalisa Adderley, Anthea and Terran Curtis; Ericka Barr (Willard) and Monique McKenzie; Neil McKenzie (Jackie) and Kimberley Forbes (Dr. Anthony), Roshann, Corey and Peter Miller; Ricardo Hamilton (Terryanne), Royal Hamilton Jr. (Burnette) and Adrian Hamilton, Gayle Bowleg; Damon Dames (Iris), Crystal Mercedes, Cherelle Stuart and Chernecia Campbell (Xavier); Numerous Cousins including: Amos and Rodney Flowers, Vernice Forbes, Leoma Burke, Sheila and Stephanie Forbes, Sidne McKenzie-Stubbs, Kellie, Alex and Peter McKenzie, Brenda McKenzie and Hillary Smith; Ivamae Simmons (Roger), Patricia Robinson, Stephanie Higgs, Orthnell McKenzie, Elijah McKenzie, Neville, Alfredo, and Aaron McKenzie, Predensa Clarke, Jazelle Hall; Janice Weech, Cheryl Murphy, Philippa and Everette McKenzie Jr., Lynn Rolle, Obi Pindling(Diane), Leslie and Monique Pindling and Michelle Sands (Robert); Abdul Armbrister; Selwyn McKenzie (Rose), Andy, Gail and Kevin McKenzie, Devon Williams, Haverson McKenzie (Lavrette) and Althea Carey; Grandnieces/nephews including: Diara Ferguson, Kirkwood, Adrian & Adrianna Knowles; Dominique Johnson, D’Vaughn & David Dean, Brandon, Lamon and Lawren Pintard, Syann Thompson-Wells (Matthew), Sharrana Matulka (Michael), Shonari & Shenaniah Thompson, Ebony Beneby (Lauren), Edgar Hanna Jr., Ehren Hanna (Giselle), Fredra Seymour (Vincent), Anthony III, Andrew & Ann Taylor; Godchild; Wade Riley and a host of other relatives and friends including: Deacon Harry Bain & Mrs. Bain, Canon Norman & Mrs. Lightbourne and the Pro Cathedral of the Christ the King Anglican Church family (Freeport), Ellen Major, Ivan and Florence Deveaux, Ashley Smith, Eugene Cartwright, Layton Roberts, Wellington and Carnetta Edgecombe, Geneva Munroe, Jenny Colo, Alice McKenzie, Rudy Stubbs, Eddie Johnson, John Penn; Cliff Moree, Bishop Roberts; Annamae Sands, Max Sweeting, RH Culmer, Kendal Duncombe, Royal Hamilton Sr.,Dashie Williams, Alice Stuart and family, Sonia Dames and family, Donald Williams, Dorothy ‘Dory’ Francis, Kendall and Ruby Nottage, Sandra Nottage, Sheila Martin and family, Allison Campbell, George McPhee, Basil Green; Royal Bahamas Police Force, PLP Stalwart family, GB Darts Association, Pastor Dave and Angela Burrows & Bahamas Faith Ministries family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the church on today from 8:30 a.m. until service time.