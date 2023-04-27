PUBLIC VIEWING

Adina Kapri Allen age 37 years of #25 Alexis Drive, Imperial Park died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, April 12th , 2023.

She was predeceased by her Grandfathers, Preston Allen and Albert Whitney; Grandmother, Madlin Eugenio.

Left to cherish her memories are Daughter: Rayanne Morley; Son: Ryan Morley; Mother: Edith Whitney; Father: Mark (Marsha) Allen; Grandmother: Dorothy Allen; Sisters: Mickela Allen and Brittany Allen; Brother: Blair (Daneir) Allen; Nieces: Melody Allen, Chante and Briche Nottage, Makayla Brown and Elizabeth and Isabelle Cledanor; Nephews: Alvardo Curry, Nathaniel Brown, Rochard Jr. and Brion Nottage, Blair Jr. and Khari Allen, Dennis Lynes Jr.; Aunts: Mae Suarez, Betty Adderley, Taisia Whitney, Margaret Symonette, Yvonne Pearson, Rev. Roberta “Bobbie” Knowles, and Arthurlue Rahming; Uncles: Albert (Melinda) Whitney, Marvin (Edena) Whitney and Arthur (Coral) Edwards; Grandaunts: Cynthia Miller, Maudline Pinder, Margaret Innis, Paula Jones and Theresa Thompson; Granduncles: Peter, Mervin and Roy Jones, Joseph Elliott, Ishmael (Maizy) Brown, Dudley (Ada) Brown McGregor, Kenneth Brown and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Dr. Shaneka Richardson, Paulina Pierre, Charles and Daphne Brooks, Charlene Pinder, Stephen Pinder, Clifton Pinder, Dwayne Pinder, Cardinal and Fiona King, Heather Lewis, Allan and Brenda Evans, Denise Cooper, Michael, Marvin and Devon Jones, Dawnita Fry, Lorette Evans, Cherisse Wright, Carolyn and Joey Ambrose, Helson Ambrose, Tonya Lightbourne, Darlene Sands, Andrew Bonimy, Elwood Bonimy, Cerrone Bonimy, Madonna Bethel, George Pinder, Kenton Reckley, Monette (Anthony) Butler and family, Sherelle Duncombe and family, Audrey (Tavares) Dawkins and family, Mario (Kenyatta) Saunders, Andy (Latoya) Wallace, Dwayne Williams Jr., Ashley, Alton, Andrew Jr. and Alano Whitney, LaVince Butler, Andrianna Clarke, Joan Higgs and Family, Aretha (Leo) Thurston and family, Brendalee (Richard) Rae and family, Jacklyn Pierre, Jeanette Castel-Penn, Carlton Johnson, Raquel Pinder, Patraneque Hamilton, Shanique Symonette, Maybell Bridgewater, Tamica Rolle, Hank Davis, Freeman Basden, Management and Staff at Grand Bahama Port Authority, The Grand Bahama Utility Company, Leonie Louis, Members at The Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nurses and Doctors of Female Surgical I, Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Oncology Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital especially Nurse Demeritte, 2002 Graduating Class of Bahamas Academy.

Thank you to all of you whose names we may have forgotten, for showing love, care and concern during this time.Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium