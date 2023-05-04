Funeral services for the late Adina Kapri Allen age 37 years of #25 Alexis Drive, Imperial Park will be held on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Calvary Temple Assembly Of God Clive Avenue, Freeport Grand Bahama, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart (Senior Pastor) assisted by Min. Paxton Cooper and

Min. Dudley Frances. Cremation will follow.

She was predeceased by her Grandfathers: Preston Allen and Albert Whitney; Grandmother: Madlin Eugenio.

Left to cherish her memories are her: Daughter: Rayanne Morley; Son: Ryan Morley; Mother: Edith Whitney; Father: Mark (Marsha) Allen; Grandmother: Dorothy Allen; Sisters: Mickela Allen and Brittany Allen; Brother: Blair (Daneir) Allen; Nieces: Melody Allen, Chante and Briche Nottage, Makayla Brown and Elizabeth and Isabelle Cledanor; Nephews: Alvardo Curry, Nathaniel Brown, Rochard Jr and Brion Nottage, Blair Jr and Khari Allen, Dennis Lynes Jr. Aunts: Mae Suarez, Betty Adderley, Taisia Whitney, Margaret Symonette, Yvonne Pearson, Rev. Roberta “Bobbie” Knowles, and Arthurlue Rahming; Uncles: Albert (Melinda) Whitney, Marvin (Edena) Whitney, Arthur (Coral) Edwards; Grandaunts: Cynthia Miller, Maudline Pinder, Margaret Innis, Paula Jones and Theresa Thompson; Granduncles: Peter, Mervin and Roy Jones, Joseph Elliott, Ishmael (Maizy) Brown, Dudley (Ada) Brown McGregor, Kenneth Brown; A host of other relatives and friends including: Dr. Shaneka Richardson, Paulina Pierre, Charles & Daphne Brooks, Charlene Pinder, Stephen Pinder, Clifton Pinder, Dwayne Pinder, Cardinal & Fiona King, Heather Lewis, Allan & Brenda Evans, Denise Cooper, Michael, Marvin and Devon Jones, Dawnita Fry, Lorette Evans, Cherisse Wright, Carolyn & Joey Ambrose, Helson Ambrose, Tonya Lightbourne, Darlene Sands, Andrew Bonimy, Elwood Bonimy, Cerrone Bonimy, Madonna Bethel, George Pinder, Kenton Reckley, Monette (Anthony) Butler and family, Sherelle Duncombe and family, Audrey (Tavares) Dawkins and family, Mario (Kenyatta) Saunders, Andy (Latoya) Wallace, Dwayne Williams Jr., Ashley, Alton, Andrew Jr & Alano Whitney, LaVince Butler, Andrianna Clarke, Joan Higgs and Family, Aretha (Leo) Thurston and family, Brendalee (Richard) Rae and family, Jacklyn Pierre, Jeanette Castel-Penn, Carlton Johnson, Raquel Pinder, Patraneque Hamilton, Shanique Symonette, Maybell Bridgewater, Tamica Rolle, Hank Davis, Freeman Basden, The Management and Staff at The Grand Bahama Port Authority, The Grand Bahama Utility Company, Leonie Louis, Members of The Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nurses and Doctors of Female Surgical I, the entire staff of the Oncology Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital especially Nurse Demeritte, the 2002 graduating class of Bahamas Academy.

Thank you to all of you whose names we may have forgotten, for showing love, care and concern during this time.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.