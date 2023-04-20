Obituaries

Adina Kapri Allen

DEATH NOTICE

Adina Kapri Allen age 37 years of #25 Alexis Drive, Imperial Park died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023.

She is survived by her son: Ryan Morley; daughters: Rayanne Morley; mother: Edith Whitney; father: Mark Allen; step mother: Marsha Allen. sisters: Mickela  and Brittany Allen; brother: Blair Allen; grandmother: Dorothy Allen; and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

