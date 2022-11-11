Obituaries

ADRANA FREDRICKA ROLLE-WATSON

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

ADRANA FREDRICKA ROLLE-WATSON, Age: 71, of Hallandale, Florida, and formerly of Bailey Town, Bimini died at her residence on November 5th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Cedric Watson, children: Tangy Rolle, Philipa Styles, Cedrea and Cedricka Watson; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; Sister: Esther Stuart; Brothers: Randolph Rolle Sr, Parke Rolle, Gladstone Rolle and Apostle Gilbert Rolle Sr; Uncle: Clarence Ellis; numerous nieces and nephews; a host other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

